Juliette SORIANO

Blagnac

Business Scholl graduated in 2004, specialized in management & operational controlling.
After a central controlling experience (Vivendi), I wanted to grow up in a more operational environment. I joined the EADS Group in 2008 for financial project controlling.
I’m now ready for more responsibilities. I speak French, English and I can improve my Spanish if necessary. I feel comfortable in team working, communication, financial analysis and IT environment. Internal audit (and control) would be a great advance in my career. Leading team or activities would also be another way to improve my professional skills. I’d also like to build and be part of a new team for new expectations.
I’m listening to an innovating professional experience. I can move in France, Switzerland (Geneve), UK. I’ll be able to travel until 30% of the time if necessary.

Mes compétences :
Financial statement analysis
Reporting
Cost Accounting
Financial controlling
Contract profitability
SAP
Microsoft Excel
Team oriented
Analyse financière
Système d'information
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion de projet
Budgétisation
Business Objects

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence & Space - Program and project commercial/controlling

    Blagnac 2010 - maintenant Project controlling (French DGA contracts, around 28 M€ annual revenues).

    - analysing project life and gap between budgets and actuals, building Estimated At Completion and Estimated To Complete with project team, reporting to Financial and Operational Direction, calculating and analysing Work In Progress and Provisions variations,
    - carrying out and participating project business & risks review, reporting monthly (Incoming Orders, Sales, Gross Margin, Risks & Opportunities), 5 years Operative Planning, rolling forecast (Estimated Actuals), variations analysis, in relation with project manager, monitoring cash in and overdues,
    - end year running KPI (IO, Sales & Margin, Risks & Opportunities),
    - supporting bid answers (quote, price-form, cash curve, accounting plan and risks review),
    - meeting auditors on project life (explanations) and accounting (Estimated At Completion, Estimated To Complete, contingencies),
    - consolidating profit center for ISR project department : budgeting and planning profit center (headcount, amortisations, hourly rates,…),
    - Financial Young Professional Project 2012: internal Cassidian training program for young financial potentials, project at Cassidian level; creation of a global cash reporting tool (UK, Spain & GmbH teams).

  • Airbus Defence & Space - Project financial controller

    Blagnac 2008 - 2010 Project controlling (230 €million revenues).

    - making sales worksheet, following sales (technical progress), updating milestones, with operational manager,
    - carrying out long term contractual plan & forecast plan (accounting and treasury plan),
    - updating and carrying out treasury program flows (monthly) and SG&A costs,
    - making monthly P&L, cash statement and balance sheet report to HQ (EADS & Thales),
    - establishing monthly deposit & invoicing operations,
    - calculating actuals and forecasted sales prices revised, meeting auditors on sales analysis,
    Participations in (with senior financial controller):
    - lasting several years budgets & rolling forecasts,
    - cost investigations (DGA audit), calculating cost of goods (services) sold,
    - analysis of variations between planned costs, forecasted costs & actuals costs.

  • Vivendi - Corporate/Central budget and consolidation controller

    Paris Cedex 08 2005 - 2008 - responsible for budget & actuals reporting process automation (Magnitude user interface),
    - consolidating (IFRS) group budgets & reportings (monthly actuals, budgets & forecasts, fiscal tax allowance France & US), P&L, cash-flow statement,
    - analysing P&L variation from consolidation
    - building reporting KPI (budget, LE, monthly actuals): Revenues, Gross Margin, EBIT, Taxes, Net Income, Cash…

  • SPhere Group - Junior Financial Controller

    2004 - 2004

Formations

