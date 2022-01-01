Juliette SORIANO

Business Scholl graduated in 2004, specialized in management & operational controlling.

After a central controlling experience (Vivendi), I wanted to grow up in a more operational environment. I joined the EADS Group in 2008 for financial project controlling.

I’m now ready for more responsibilities. I speak French, English and I can improve my Spanish if necessary. I feel comfortable in team working, communication, financial analysis and IT environment. Internal audit (and control) would be a great advance in my career. Leading team or activities would also be another way to improve my professional skills. I’d also like to build and be part of a new team for new expectations.

I’m listening to an innovating professional experience. I can move in France, Switzerland (Geneve), UK. I’ll be able to travel until 30% of the time if necessary.



Mes compétences :

Financial statement analysis

Reporting

Cost Accounting

Financial controlling

Contract profitability

SAP

Microsoft Excel

Team oriented

Analyse financière

Système d'information

Contrôle de gestion

Gestion de projet

Budgétisation

Business Objects