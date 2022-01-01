Juliette SORIANO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Business Scholl graduated in 2004, specialized in management & operational controlling.
After a central controlling experience (Vivendi), I wanted to grow up in a more operational environment. I joined the EADS Group in 2008 for financial project controlling.
I’m now ready for more responsibilities. I speak French, English and I can improve my Spanish if necessary. I feel comfortable in team working, communication, financial analysis and IT environment. Internal audit (and control) would be a great advance in my career. Leading team or activities would also be another way to improve my professional skills. I’d also like to build and be part of a new team for new expectations.
I’m listening to an innovating professional experience. I can move in France, Switzerland (Geneve), UK. I’ll be able to travel until 30% of the time if necessary.
Mes compétences :
Financial statement analysis
Reporting
Cost Accounting
Financial controlling
Contract profitability
SAP
Microsoft Excel
Team oriented
Analyse financière
Système d'information
Contrôle de gestion
Gestion de projet
Budgétisation
Business Objects