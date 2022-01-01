Retail
Juliette TOUSSAINT
Juliette TOUSSAINT
Gentilly
Entreprises
Orkyn'
- Infirmière Conseil
Gentilly
2010 - maintenant
Formation,éducation et suivi de patient et personnels de santé dans les domaines de la nutrition enterale/parentérale, les traitements par perfusion et l'insulino-thérapie par pompe
Clinique Jouvenet Paris 16e
- Infirmière
2005 - 2010
Infirmière en chirurgie Orthopédique
Polyclinique de Gentilly (54)
- IDE
2002 - 2005
Infirmière en chirurgie orthopédique
Formations
IFSI Laxou
Nancy
1999 - 2002
Diplome d'Etat d'Infirmière
Réseau
Cécile POCHET
Clément AUDOUIN
Jean-Hubert ARCHEN
Julien WAGNER
Laure BOUREL
Laurence SAETTEL
Lucie COUCHI (AUDOUIN)
Naïma YAHI
Thierry LE GAC
Vivien HUGUES