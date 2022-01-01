Menu

Juliette TOUSSAINT

Gentilly

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Orkyn' - Infirmière Conseil

    Gentilly 2010 - maintenant Formation,éducation et suivi de patient et personnels de santé dans les domaines de la nutrition enterale/parentérale, les traitements par perfusion et l'insulino-thérapie par pompe

  • Clinique Jouvenet Paris 16e - Infirmière

    2005 - 2010 Infirmière en chirurgie Orthopédique

  • Polyclinique de Gentilly (54) - IDE

    2002 - 2005 Infirmière en chirurgie orthopédique

Formations

Réseau