Julio Angel DIAZ

NAME Diaz, Julio-Angel
DATE OF BIRTH 03.02.1962
NATIONALITY French
EDUCATION BTS Constructed Boilers and Piping
BTS Engineering drawing in Piping and Industrial Boiler
PRESENT POSITION Piping Manager
LINGUISTIC ABILITIES French, Spanish, English,Italian ,Portuguese
Mes compétences :
Construction
Manager
Methods
PIPING
Procurement
PROGRESS
Quality
WPS
AutoCAD
Management
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Construction site
FPSO
Value Added Tax
Stainless steel
Stability analysis
Prodom system analysis
HSE coordination and training
Carbon steel