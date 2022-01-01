Julio Angel DIAZ

Menu

NAME Diaz, Julio-Angel

DATE OF BIRTH 03.02.1962

NATIONALITY French

EDUCATION BTS Constructed Boilers and Piping
BTS Engineering drawing in Piping and Industrial Boiler


PRESENT POSITION Piping Manager


LINGUISTIC ABILITIES French, Spanish, English,Italian ,Portuguese

  • TOTAL E&BO - Piping Department

    2014 - 2015

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - Hook-UP/ PIPING SUPERVISOR

    2014 - 2014 CLOV Project - FPSO in PVV (Piping, Valve &Vessel)
    * Job Coordination
    * Carry Over
    * Test Pack certification
    * Hydro Test
    * RFC
    * Inspection
    * Punch list

  • TOTAL E&P ANGOLA - Piping PVV Superintendent

    2012 - 2013 Local Content Module M122

  • KUALA-LUMPUR Malaysia - Client representative

    2010 - 2011

  • PIPING CONSTRUCTION Engineering Construction - Piping Superintendent

    2010 - 2010 SONANGOL Block 03 PACASSA-PALANCA project off shore

    * Control of procurement ;
    * Analyze work of piping and coordination of building site with the existing infrastructures of civil engineering
    * Review of isometric
    * Lay -out drawing ;
    * Preparation of Engineering documents like Pipeline Design Basis, Material Specifications and Requisitions, data sheets
    * Preparing Pipe Wall Thickness Calculations

  • AWG - Piping Superintendent

    2008 - 2009 AWG / SORFERT Algeria Usine de Ammonia et Urea project

  • S - PIPING MANAGER Engineering Construction

    2008 - 2008 MEDGAZ Compression Gaz UTE SPIE CAPAG/INITEC project on shore

    * Review of isometric
    * Lay -out drawings ;
    * Preparation of Engineering documents like Pipeline Design Basis, Material Specifications and Requisitions, data sheets
    * Preparing Pipe Wall Thickness Calculations
    * Hydrotest Pressure Calculations
    * WPS and PQR
    * Development of MTO ;
    * Analyze work of piping and coordination of building site with the existing infrastructures of civil engineering
    * Analysis of the equipment as well as the supervision of the material in adequacy with standard ASME IX
    * The supervision of calculations thickness ;
    * Reception of the documents concerning the piping as well as the reception of the material to the quay of arrival
    * QC spool fabrication ,Establishment methods statements ;
    * Analysing test pack
    * Progress control on Site and in Workshop
    * Control of procurement
    From the beginning

  • PERENCO Gabon S.A - Piping Superintendent

    2007 - 2007 PERENCO Gabon S.A project on shore and off shore

  • ALSTOM - Piping Superintendent

    GREASQUE 2007 - 2007

  • Saipem - Engineering manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2007

  • FRIEDLANDER Gabon - Piping Superintendent Engineering

    2005 - 2006

  • E-A-C SARL - Manager DT

    2004 - 2005 E-A-C SARL, Gabon project on -shore and off shore
    Client TOTAL,CAMERON,AGIP,AMERADA HESS,SHELL,SOGARA Refinery

  • DITEC SARL - Manager DT

    2004 - 2004 DITEC SARL, Gabon project on- shore and off shore
    Client TOTAL,CAMERON,AGIP,AMERADA HESS,SHELL,SOGARA Refinery

  • STI - Manager DT

    2002 - 2004 Client TOTAL,CAMERON,AGIP,CORAF Refinery

  • SOFREGAZ Algerian Boyer Construction - Piping Engineering

    2002 - 2002

  • Solvay - Piping Engineering

    Paris 2001 - 2001 Projet Indupa in Argentine et Houston Chemical Plant -Engineering Construction

  • Engineering Construction - Piping Engineering

    2001 - 2002 Project Remiremont Boiler Babcock

  • AFPA

    Metz 1996 - 1997 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE A-F-P-A
    Diplomas are equivalent to a vat +2 (

