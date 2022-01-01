Menu

Julio BOZA

ATLANTA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Recherche
R&D
Agroalimentaire
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Innovation

Entreprises

  • Borden Dairy Company - VP, Research & Development

    2013 - maintenant

  • The Coca-Cola Company - Nutrition Research Director

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2010 - 2013 Responsible for leading the Atlanta-based Nutrition Research function and the TCCC global efforts to discover, evaluate and validate functional ingredient technologies that deliver on key consumer need states in the area of nutrition, health and well-being

  • Coca-Cola Europe - Nutrition Director-Scientific and Regulatory Affairs

    2008 - 2010 -
    -

  • Puleva Biotech - Managing Vicedirector/Managing Director

    2000 - 2008 R&D Functional Food
    Clinical Research
    Product Development
    Sales of bioactive ingredients: Omega 3 & Probiotics

  • Nestle Research Centre - Research Scientist / Dept Nutrition

    1996 - 2000 R&D projects in infant and clinical Nutrition
    Clinical trials
    Scientific Substantiation of formulas
    Product Development

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

