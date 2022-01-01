Julio MENDIETA

-
Addstones
- Ingénieur Consultant
Paris
2018 - maintenant
-
Softtek / Kaplan University
- Business Analyst
2018 - 2018
Functional Experience: Document and keep record about all internal process for all applications, create diagrams about workflows and internal process. Keep communication with stakeholders and Devs about all requirements, documentation and process.
Tools: Bizagi, MS Office 2013, .NET C#, MySql, Github, Jira
-
SOFTTEK / GE Power Nuclear
- Software Engineer, Software Quality Assurance Engineer
2017 - 2017
Functional Experience: Document Uses Cases and perform manual test cases and the execution phase, estimate hours. Support a migration in ASP .NET, support in a reports migration in Oracle Reports, use of SCRUM meetings.
Tools: Oracle PL SQL, Oracle Forms and Reports, SQL Developer, Visual Studio 2013, MS Office 2013.
-
SOFTTEK / The Home Depot
- Rollout Analyst
2017 - 2017
Functional Experience: Support in the migration of the new POS in retail industry. Verify reports for The Home Depot POS, support employees in different branches for the new POS workflow. Create diagrams for different process. Compare and perform analysis in production and test databases to check and have all the information required.
Tools: Microsoft SQL Server 2012, MS Office 2013, Bizagi, Jarvis and Mantis tools.
-
SOFTTEK / Visiant For Health
- Software Engineer, Team Lead, Business Analyst
2015 - 2017
Functional Experience: Scrum meetings with client. Get requirements and create Uses Cases. Estimate hours. Document Test Cases. Maintenance to a web application named Gateway for healthcare industry. Resolve bugs and support team members. Get Metrics for process improvement. Work as Team Leader.
Tools: Visual Studio 2010/2012, Microsoft SQL Server 2012, MS Project, MS Office 2013 and Jira.
-
Ordimex
- Directeur & Fondateur
2013 - 2015
www.ordimex.com
Vente des solutions stratégiques de technologies des informations.
Functional Experience: Get requirements and negotiate enhancements. Selling and maintenance of websites and E-commerce.
Tools: Notepad ++, Fireworks, FileZilla, Prestashop, WordPress, Joomla, Google Chrome features.
-
Epicor
- Software Engineer
2013 - 2014
Functional Experience: Support an ERP for distribution industry (Finance, General Ledge, AR/AP, etc.) to resolve issues. Create my own unit test for my developments. Help in other projects such as handling web methods in the .NET environment which it uses a mobile app for our ERP with SQL Server 2012 databases. Use of CMMI and SCRUM methodologies.
Tools: Visual Studio .NET 2010 (C#), Power Builder (Power Script), SQL Server Management Studio 2012 (SQL Server 2012), SQL Server Profiler, Version One (Project Manager versions controller).
-
Softtek / Femsa Oxxo
- Software Engineer
2012 - 2012
Functional Experience: UML Analysis respecting CMMI and SCRUM Methodologies. Maintenance to an existing web application called NPOS (New Point of Sales) and VM (Visual Maintenance) in retail industry. I used Java Frameworks like Spring, Struts I & II with Ibatis and DB2 databases. Assisting in other project in .NET environment, implement new Features and support team members.
Tools: Visual Studio .NET 2010, Eclipse Galileo, PL/SQL, Tomcat 5, Db Visualizer, Tortoise,
Microsoft Project 2010, MS Office 2010, Quality Manager.