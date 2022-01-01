Julio MENDIETA

Hello, I live in Paris, France.



I just complete my PMP Diploma certified by the Project Management Institute.

Having this I want a new challenge in my professional life to improve and enhance my skills at the same time learn a foreign language with a major role in the company as well as contact with a different culture.



Mes compétences :

Travail d'équipe

Contrôle interne

Relations internationales

Gestion de la relation client

SCRUM

Gestion des Projets

Lean Six Sigma

ERP

E-commerce

Assurance qualité

Business Analysis

UI Path