Julio MENDIETA

Paris

Hello, I live in Paris, France.

I just complete my PMP Diploma certified by the Project Management Institute.
Having this I want a new challenge in my professional life to improve and enhance my skills at the same time learn a foreign language with a major role in the company as well as contact with a different culture.

Mes compétences :
Travail d'équipe
Contrôle interne
Relations internationales
Gestion de la relation client
SCRUM
Gestion des Projets
Lean Six Sigma
ERP
E-commerce
Assurance qualité
Business Analysis
UI Path

Entreprises

  • Addstones - Ingénieur Consultant

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Softtek / Kaplan University - Business Analyst

    2018 - 2018 Functional Experience: Document and keep record about all internal process for all applications, create diagrams about workflows and internal process. Keep communication with stakeholders and Devs about all requirements, documentation and process.
    Tools: Bizagi, MS Office 2013, .NET C#, MySql, Github, Jira

  • SOFTTEK / GE Power Nuclear - Software Engineer, Software Quality Assurance Engineer

    2017 - 2017 Functional Experience: Document Uses Cases and perform manual test cases and the execution phase, estimate hours. Support a migration in ASP .NET, support in a reports migration in Oracle Reports, use of SCRUM meetings.
    Tools: Oracle PL SQL, Oracle Forms and Reports, SQL Developer, Visual Studio 2013, MS Office 2013.

  • SOFTTEK / The Home Depot - Rollout Analyst

    2017 - 2017 Functional Experience: Support in the migration of the new POS in retail industry. Verify reports for The Home Depot POS, support employees in different branches for the new POS workflow. Create diagrams for different process. Compare and perform analysis in production and test databases to check and have all the information required.
    Tools: Microsoft SQL Server 2012, MS Office 2013, Bizagi, Jarvis and Mantis tools.

  • SOFTTEK / Visiant For Health - Software Engineer, Team Lead, Business Analyst

    2015 - 2017 Functional Experience: Scrum meetings with client. Get requirements and create Uses Cases. Estimate hours. Document Test Cases. Maintenance to a web application named Gateway for healthcare industry. Resolve bugs and support team members. Get Metrics for process improvement. Work as Team Leader.
    Tools: Visual Studio 2010/2012, Microsoft SQL Server 2012, MS Project, MS Office 2013 and Jira.

  • Ordimex - Directeur & Fondateur

    2013 - 2015 www.ordimex.com
    Vente des solutions stratégiques de technologies des informations.

    Functional Experience: Get requirements and negotiate enhancements. Selling and maintenance of websites and E-commerce.
    Tools: Notepad ++, Fireworks, FileZilla, Prestashop, WordPress, Joomla, Google Chrome features.

  • Epicor - Software Engineer

    2013 - 2014 Functional Experience: Support an ERP for distribution industry (Finance, General Ledge, AR/AP, etc.) to resolve issues. Create my own unit test for my developments. Help in other projects such as handling web methods in the .NET environment which it uses a mobile app for our ERP with SQL Server 2012 databases. Use of CMMI and SCRUM methodologies.
    Tools: Visual Studio .NET 2010 (C#), Power Builder (Power Script), SQL Server Management Studio 2012 (SQL Server 2012), SQL Server Profiler, Version One (Project Manager versions controller).

  • Softtek / Femsa Oxxo - Software Engineer

    2012 - 2012 Functional Experience: UML Analysis respecting CMMI and SCRUM Methodologies. Maintenance to an existing web application called NPOS (New Point of Sales) and VM (Visual Maintenance) in retail industry. I used Java Frameworks like Spring, Struts I & II with Ibatis and DB2 databases. Assisting in other project in .NET environment, implement new Features and support team members.

    Tools: Visual Studio .NET 2010, Eclipse Galileo, PL/SQL, Tomcat 5, Db Visualizer, Tortoise,
    Microsoft Project 2010, MS Office 2010, Quality Manager.

Formations

  • Maspm (San Pedro Garza Garcia)

    San Pedro Garza Garcia 2017 - 2017 Gestion des projets PMP

  • Softtek Corporative (San Pedro Garza Garcia, México)

    San Pedro Garza Garcia, México 2017 - 2017 Six Sigma White Belt

  • Study Scrum (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 2016 - 2016 Scrum Fundamentals Certified Credential

  • Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Diplôme Universitaire Du Langue Française (DULF)

  • International House (Monterrey)

    Monterrey 2014 - 2014 IELTS

  • Compueducacion

    Monterrey, Nuevo Leon 2013 - 2014 Cours MCSA SQL Server certification 2012

    Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate SQL Server 2012:
    1 - Querying Microsoft SQL Server 2012.
    2 - Administering Microsoft SQL Server 2012 Databases.
    3 - Implementing a Data Warehouse with Microsoft SQL Server 2012.

  • Centro De Estudios Universitarios

    Mty N.L. 2008 - 2010 Ingénieur en Systèmes

    Diplômé d'école d'ingénieur.

  • Alianza Francesa De Monterrey

    San Pedro Garza Garcia 2008 - 2008

  • Universidad Autónoma De Nuevo León FIME (San Nicolas De Los Garza, N.L.)

    San Nicolas De Los Garza, N.L. 2002 - 2007 Etudiant à l'Université comme Ingénieur en Systèmes.

