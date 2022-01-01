Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julio RAMIREZ
Ajouter
Julio RAMIREZ
CAHORS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Cahors
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
quercy travaux habitat
- Gerant
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Bordeaux 1
Bordeaux
1974 - 1985
Réseau
Christian LAUZIN
Claudette LAFAGE
Geoffroy ARZUR