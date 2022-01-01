Julio RICO

Mes compétences :
Ingéniérie
Qualité
Management
Recherche
Conception
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Telespazio Deutschland GmbH, subcontractor of the Deutsches Zentrum für Luft und Raumfahrt
- Columbus Operation Coordinator/Planner
2008 - maintenantPreparation and execution of payload activities inside the International Space Station Columbus module as member of the European Space Agency Columbus Flight Control Team. Coordinating the technical preparation and plannification of near real time activities between the Flight Control team and the European research centers. Coordinating and executing real time activities.
- Involved in the preparation of training/certification simulation timeline;
- In charge of different payloads during each increment;
- Supporting the daily real time activities and/or team meetings;
- Supporting Anomaly Report meetings and the recovery troubleshooting activities;
- Supporting/reviewing of technical/engineering documents related to payload and/or experiments
Alcated Space Operations Gmbh, subcontractor of EUMETSAT
- Spacecraft/ Network Controller
2004 - 2008- Monitoring and remote control of the Spacecraft and Network;
- Monitoring of data, health check of the equipment, preparation and performance of operations following established procedure and verification of results;
- Trouble-shooting (with help of procedures) and preparation of reports.
Comunauté Urbaine de Strasbourg Habitat
- Vocational Training Executive
2004 - 2004In charge of vocational training (law, human relationship and technical building related fields) organisation for the 520 employees of the society with an annual budgets of 200 000 euros for training organisation and 30 000 euros for business trip organisation.
SARL Symbol Seven
- Director assistant, Logistical and Data Processing Executive
2002 - 2003In charge of the company logistics and data processing. Director deputy.
Presentation : Thermal Protection Systems for Reusable Lunch Vehicles, ISU Alumni Conférence 15/16 Aout 2003 ISU Projet: Projet METZTLI - An Internation Space Station approche to Lunar explration, 09/2003
Multidisciplinary Space skills (technical, cultural, financial, scientific, ...)
Five-months internship, establishment of a basic methodology dealing with non-linear stress-strain behaviour of NUSK composite material as part of the thermal protection system of Hope-X space shuttle project, National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan, Tokyo
Six-months internship, Quality and Methodology Department, in charge of the studies and modifications of the procedures concerning supplier’s deficient raw materials, contacts with the suppliers in English and French languages, OSRAM, Molsheim, France