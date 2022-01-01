Menu

Julio VALLE

LAUSANNE

En résumé

M. Sc. in Telecommunication, CCNP certified since 2008 & 14 years' experience in IP networks.

As a Network Expert, I have been involved in LAN, WAN, WLAN and Data Center architectures-related duties; Design, PoC, roll-out, security, evolution and support. My knowledge of French, English, Spanish as well as my Soft-Skills are a complement to my strong technical background; I am autonomous but a team player too, capable to build up excellent relations with colleagues, managers, clients and partners. I am highly-motivated by new technologies, social networking in multicultural environments and continuous training.

Mes compétences :
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
LAN/WAN > LAN
continuous training
Router
Project implementation
Domain Name Server Protocol
Data Centre
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cisco Pix Firewall
responsible for the architecture
problem solving
iOS
design
Wi-Fi
VTP
UDP
Traffic management
Team player
TCP/IP
SGSN
QoS (Quality of Service)
PC Hardware
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Nx
Nokia
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN
ITIL
IP VPN
GGSN
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
CoS
Client/Server
CiscoWorks
Cisco DCNM
Cisco ASA
Audit
ADSL

Entreprises

  • Bobst Group - Network Architect

    2013 - maintenant Member of the Build staff inside the global IT Infrastructure team. I evaluate, design and propose networks that matches App & Services needs in terms of their Performance & Availability in a global scope for 34 offices. I am the main point of contact for our Service Provider and partners. My activities concern LAN, WAN, WLAN and DMZ segments; this being shared between 80% of BUILD: Architecture, Project Management, PoC & Roll-out and 20% of RUN: 3rd tier support & Global Scope CAB member. It is worth mentioning my role as an advisor inside multidisciplinary teams for all those worldwide projects that require network services for their success.

  • Telefonica - SENIOR NETWORK ENGINEER

    Madrid 2008 - 2012 As a member of the ``Network Engineering Team'' I was responsible for the architecture and roll-out of network projects in
    the corporative backbone which provides services to clients coming from different domains : Bank services, Industry, Government entities, Mobile environments, etc.

    - Remarkable Migration Projects:
    * Corporative DMZ's: From PIX / ASA Cisco to Check Point firewall ;
    * Mobile Data Services: From Nokia to Huawei switched core data network, 3.5G ;
    * Backhaule network: From propietary links to BGP connections across external provider

    - Projects from scratch:
    * Architecture, test and roll-out of new national IP backbone network for Data and Voice
    services based on Juniper devices
    * e-BGP connections set up between Telefonica and Virtual Mobile Operators ;
    * Design, test and implementation of layer 2 and 3 connection (BGP) between Telefonica
    and Chilean Emergency Department
    * Architecture and roll-out of layer 2 topology based on MSTP and BPDU Tunnels for
    multi-vendor connection between Cisco, Extremme and Huawei switches

  • Telefónica - SUPPORT NETWORK ENGINEER

    Madrid 2005 - 2008 Inside the national ``Network Support Team'' I worked in the operation and 3rd level support of the different network environments present in Telefonica in order to ensure their performance and meet defined SLAs.

    - Operation over:
    * Corporative Cisco MPLS core backbone and campus networks ;
    * Firewalls: Cisco PIX / ASA and Check Point
    * On-call networks' emergency service, 24/7

    - Some solved network issues:
    * Upgrade of Cisco MPLS Core Router ;
    * Spanning-Tree topology changes and their root cause ;
    * Recovering remote sites passing traffic to backup core router



    %

  • University of Tarapacá - CISCO ACADEMY INSTRUCTOR

    2003 - 2005 * Impart the networking curriculum CCNA, including theory and lab activities
    * In charge of the purchase and support of lab networks' devices

  • Entel S.A. - SUPPORT ENGINEER

    2002 - 2005 * Set up ADSL internet link at clients' sites, residential and corporative customers ;
    * Participate in routines of supervision and maintenance of data links: ADLS, satellite, fiber * Create technical documentation, including physical & logical diagrams

Formations

  • University Of Valencia (Valencia)

    Valencia 2008 - 2010 Master Science in Telecommunications

    Master Thesis: ``Wireless Sensor Networks and Kriging''

  • Cisco Networking Academy (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2008 - 2008 CCNP Cisco Certified Network Professional

  • University Of Tarapacá (Arica)

    Arica 1997 - 2004 Electronic Engineer

    Thesis: ``Wi-Fi networks managed by a Linux server, UTA''

