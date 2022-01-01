Julio VALLE

M. Sc. in Telecommunication, CCNP certified since 2008 & 14 years' experience in IP networks.
As a Network Expert, I have been involved in LAN, WAN, WLAN and Data Center architectures-related duties; Design, PoC, roll-out, security, evolution and support. My knowledge of French, English, Spanish as well as my Soft-Skills are a complement to my strong technical background; I am autonomous but a team player too, capable to build up excellent relations with colleagues, managers, clients and partners. I am highly-motivated by new technologies, social networking in multicultural environments and continuous training.
Mes compétences :
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
LAN/WAN > LAN
continuous training
Router
Project implementation
Domain Name Server Protocol
Data Centre
Cisco Switches/Routers
Cisco Pix Firewall
responsible for the architecture
problem solving
iOS
design
Wi-Fi
VTP
UDP
Traffic management
Team player
TCP/IP
SGSN
QoS (Quality of Service)
PC Hardware
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
Nx
Nokia
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAN/WAN
ITIL
IP VPN
GGSN
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Dynamic Host Control protocol
CoS
Client/Server
CiscoWorks
Cisco DCNM
Cisco ASA
Audit
ADSL