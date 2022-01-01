Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Julior NDJILA
Ajouter
Julior NDJILA
LIBREVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
COMILOG ERAMET
- Contremaitre mécanicien
maintenant
SOTEC
- Superviseur Maintenance
2017 - 2019
SOMIVAB
- Responsable HSE
2014 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christian BACQ
Eric COLLIN
Jack KOUDRI
Jeef MULENGA
Koffi TONEKOU
Moulenda Bagafou CHARLES NODIER
Pierre-Jordan SZULCZYK
Raymond Ange BOUSSOUGOU