Julius Epamba NGANGA - BSC,MSC,MBA

DOUALA

En résumé

Creative, passionate and dynamic professional with a broad-based transferrable skill set in sales, marketing, and management. Thrives in fast-paced environment with the unique ability to focus on the big picture without losing sight of the details while maintaining focus on achieving bottom-line results. Decisive team leader with exceptional ability for developing and leveraging comprehensive strategies that support brand objectives and achieve sales goals. Earned a reputation as a high-energy leader willing to take on challenges others passed by. Consistently exceeds sales targets using innovative marketing strategies with a key focus on customer needs.

Mes compétences :
Évaluation des risques professionnels
Commercial
Marketing
Administration du personnel
Business developpement
Safety assessment
Brand Building and management
Sécurité
Entrepreneurial
Stratégie commerciale
product development

Entreprises

  • PEMSEC CAMEROUN - COMMERCIAL AND MARKETING EXECUTIVE

    2012 - maintenant Resourceful leader adept at implementing high-profile, image-based marketing programs within consumer luxury/lifestyle industry, both public/private. Create integrated strategies to develop new/existing customer sales, brand/product evolution and media endorsement. Strong and persuasive interpersonal skills.
    Profile:
    Marketing and Commercial incharge with over 3 years’ experience offering proven track record in developing and executing commercial and marketing programs.
    Excels in dynamic, high-growth entrepreneurial environment.

    Areas of impact include,

    Strategic Planning and Leadership | Brand-Building
    Marketing & Business Development | Project Management | Product Development

    Objective - Marketing and Commercial incharge, with much experience in marketing strategy in social media and online branding sectors, eager to be incorporated into business development and brand strategy team which will lead company to success.

    Core Competencies and Strengths,

    Self-Starter | Learning Agility | Detailed-oriented

    Able to run projects from inception to success.
    Effective communication skills, oral and written.
    Polished presentation and interpersonal skills.
    Translated business-objectives strategies into brand portfolio objectives, plans, and strategies of enhanced growth of business unit.
    Implemented effective sales and marketing strategies.
    Analyzed profitability of products and market potential.
    Brought to market a revolutionary web-based product that produced sales in 2013.
    Improved overall profit and sales of company’s top selling product by 50% percent.

    Main Contributions:

    Administered organization’s marketing-operations budget.
    Actively assisted business department in meeting goals.
    Frequently developed promotional materials.

    Designed and implemented annual marketing strategies based on close familiarity with market trends.

    Delivered considered strategies and insightful presentations to business department and executive committee…
    Developed and effectively put to use marketing databases that included access to financial documents and reports, client and prospect information, applications of mailing list, etc.

  • ABU DHABI COUNTRY CLUB - SUPERINTENDENT

    2011 - 2011 • Selected, trained, developed, supervised and evaluated loss prevention personnel within assigned location(s) emphasizing company standards of professionalism and safety.
    • Communicated and insured compliance with state/local laws.
    • Effectively cross-trained associates in all areas of Administration.
    • Communicated productivity standards and maintained productivity records for detectives.
    • Monitored the department's contribution to total store shortage reduction and prevention programs.
    • Investigated evidence of unlawful activity or activity contrary to policy or procedure relating to the security of company assets.
    • Prepared budgets for areas of responsibility, reporting all variances to regional Administrative director.
    • Maintained awareness of conditions presenting risk to the safety and security of our customers and associates.

Formations

  • Corlins University (California)

    California 2008 - 2010 MBA

    Masters of Business Administration - AWARD OF EXELLENCE
    CERTIFICATE OF DISTINCTION

