Menu

Junjie HE

PÉKIN

En résumé

China Machinery Engineering Corporation

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Gestion de la relation client

Entreprises

  • China Machinery Engineering Corporation - Business Developer

    2010 - maintenant China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), is the first large national corporation integrating foreign trade with industry. CMEC is a large global conglomerate with the contracting of the international engineering projects and the export of complete plants as its core business and its main business includes the foreign trade business , R & D work and design as well the international service trade.

  • Renault Automobile Technocentre - Engineer

    2008 - 2009

Formations

Réseau