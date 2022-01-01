Menu

Junkai WANG

Cergy Pontoise Cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Dynamic, global and visionary MarComm specialist with 3+ years of experience in Energy, Education, Executive, IT and Retail in Europe and Asia. Proven success in Digital Marketing and International Communications, ability to transform data into innovative Marketing strategies and better customer engagement results. Google Digital Marketing Certificate holder and certified Adobe Creative Cloud user.

• Digital Marketing • Project Management • E-mail Campaign • Performance Analysis
• Corporate Communications • Event Organization • Trilingual • MS Office
• Customer Relations • Adobe Creative Cloud • Coding Language • SEO

Mes compétences :
Traduction anglais français
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Graphic Design
Search Engine Optimisation
SAP
Marketing
social media management
public relations
presentation design
organizational structure change management
metric design
market research
logistics coordination
future strategy development
functional planning and coordination
data analysis
customer experience
campaign material preparation
Website design and administration
Strategy Development
Project Management
Performance Analysis
Microsoft Office
Logistics
Intercultural negotiation
Economic Policy
Department Stores
Brand Marketing
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • Cardinal_Health - Marketing & Communications Specialist

    Cergy Pontoise Cedex 2017 - maintenant

  • School Performance Institute - Marketing & Communication Spécialiste

    2017 - maintenant • Marketing strategy development: create and implement Marketing strategies, collaboration with Sales strategy team, Marketing collateral design, product engagement and presentation design
    • Performance Analysis: online and off-line marketing & sales performance study and future strategy development, metric design and manage in favor to identify opportunities to improve performance
    • Digital Marketing: Social network animation, SEO strategy, E-mail Campaign (MailChimp)
    • Cross-functional planning and coordination

  • School Performance Institute - Marketing & Communications

    2017 - maintenant This is a volunteering position
    * Marketing strategy development: create and implement Marketing strategies, collaboration with Sales strategy team, Marketing collateral design, product engagement and presentation design ;
    * Performance Analysis: online and off-line marketing & sales performance study and future strategy development, metric design and manage in favor to identify opportunities to improve performance
    * Digital Marketing: Social network animation, SEO strategy, E-mail Campaign (MailChimp) ;
    * Cross-functional planning and coordination ,

  • GEOSYSTEMS France - Assistante Marketing & Communication

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2015 - 2016 Project management: promotional campaigns, Niche marketing, logo & graphic design
    - Website design: design, administration, content update, analytics, SEO improvement
    - Customer and Supplier relationship: events organization, webinars, design of marketing material, liaison with customers in France and Africa
    - Internal & external communications: newsletters, press releases, news releases, training catalog, social network update (blog, facebook, twitter, google+, etc.)
    - Article translation: English to and from French

  • GEOSYSTEMS France - Marketing & Communications Assistant

    MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX 2015 - 2016 • Marketing campaign & Strategy: develop strategies to increase client engagement and inscription by 30%, SEO (Google Analytics, Adword, SAP), market research, data analysis, content creation, graphic design, social media management
    • Event organization and coordination, communications
    • Website design and administration
    • Supplier & Customer relations

  • Printemps - Attachée Clientèle

    Paris 2015 - 2015 • Organization of events and campaign
    • Management of monthly and quarterly newsletter
    • Coordination of internal projects communications
    • Proofreading annual handbook

  • Alstom Power - Stagiaire Communication Interne

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2014 - 2014 • Organization of events and campaign
    • Management of monthly and quarterly newsletter
    • Coordination of internal projects communications
    • Proofreading annual handbook

  • Alstom Power - Internal Communications Assistant

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2014 - 2014 * Event organization and coordination: campaign material preparation and logistics coordination ;
    * Internal communication: messaging, internal newsletters, articles of construction progress of global projects, organizational structure change management, website management ;
    * Content creation: write and prove-read several in-house publication, sector resume and company history

  • Université Lille 1 - Student Researcher

    Villeneuve d&amp;#39;Ascq 2013 - 2013 Internship report: 《 Prélèvements Obligatoires sur le territoire Nord-Pas-de-
    Calais:quelle évolutions en temps de crise ?》
    Mission for the Conseil Régional Nord-Pas-de-Calais
    • Study of public economic for the regional council
    • Analysis of the public tax in Nord-Pas-de-Calais

  • Université des Etudes de Langues Etrangères - Trainee

    2011 - 2011 • Collect and manage the pedagogical feedback
    • Administration

  • Confucius Institute, Hanban - Project Director

    2011 - 2011 Organization of visit of 84 Scottish students and teachers in Beijing for 2 months:
    • Supervision of Chinese classes, leader of visits in Beijing.
    • Administrative management of the visit (accommodation, transport).
    • Editing of the souvenir brochure and update the online information.

  • EY (Ernst & Young) - Partner Assistant

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2011 • Documentation of tax.
    • Organization and preparation of conferences
    • Reception of new collegues
    • Translation of working contracts
    • Arrangement of personal schedule for the head of the department

  • Beijing University of Technology, Gengdan Institute - Conference Interpretor

    2009 - 2011 Part-time TA at local elementary school
    • Part-time trainee at school multilanguage department in charge of communication with foreign universities and interpretation at conferences.

Formations

  • University Of Angers

    Angers 2013 - 2014 MASTER

    * International marketing & communications ;
    * Intercultural negotiation
    * International Logistics
    * Languages:

  • Université Angers Master Pro NTCI

    Angers 2013 - 2014 Master 2

    • International marketing, Intercultural negotiation International Logistics
    • Languages: English, French, Chinese

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2012 - 2013 MASTER 1

    * Public Finance structure and system
    * Economic policies evolution and evolution

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2012 - 2013 Master

    • Public economy in France, evaluation of public policies, national economy policies, micro/macro economy.

  • Université Catholique De L'Ouest

    Angers 2011 - 2012 Certificat de Langue

  • Beijing University Of Technology, Gengdan Institute (Pekin)

    Pekin 2007 - 2011 Licence en Administration des Affaires Publiques

    • Part-time TA at local elementary school
    • Part-time trainee at school multilanguage department in charge of communication with foreign universities and interpretation at conferences.

Réseau