Junkai WANG

-
Cardinal_Health
- Marketing & Communications Specialist
Cergy Pontoise Cedex
2017 - maintenant
-
School Performance Institute
- Marketing & Communication Spécialiste
2017 - maintenant
• Marketing strategy development: create and implement Marketing strategies, collaboration with Sales strategy team, Marketing collateral design, product engagement and presentation design
• Performance Analysis: online and off-line marketing & sales performance study and future strategy development, metric design and manage in favor to identify opportunities to improve performance
• Digital Marketing: Social network animation, SEO strategy, E-mail Campaign (MailChimp)
• Cross-functional planning and coordination
-
School Performance Institute
- Marketing & Communications
2017 - maintenant
This is a volunteering position
* Marketing strategy development: create and implement Marketing strategies, collaboration with Sales strategy team, Marketing collateral design, product engagement and presentation design ;
* Performance Analysis: online and off-line marketing & sales performance study and future strategy development, metric design and manage in favor to identify opportunities to improve performance
* Digital Marketing: Social network animation, SEO strategy, E-mail Campaign (MailChimp) ;
* Cross-functional planning and coordination ,
-
GEOSYSTEMS France
- Assistante Marketing & Communication
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX
2015 - 2016
Project management: promotional campaigns, Niche marketing, logo & graphic design
- Website design: design, administration, content update, analytics, SEO improvement
- Customer and Supplier relationship: events organization, webinars, design of marketing material, liaison with customers in France and Africa
- Internal & external communications: newsletters, press releases, news releases, training catalog, social network update (blog, facebook, twitter, google+, etc.)
- Article translation: English to and from French
-
GEOSYSTEMS France
- Marketing & Communications Assistant
MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX
2015 - 2016
• Marketing campaign & Strategy: develop strategies to increase client engagement and inscription by 30%, SEO (Google Analytics, Adword, SAP), market research, data analysis, content creation, graphic design, social media management
• Event organization and coordination, communications
• Website design and administration
• Supplier & Customer relations
-
Printemps
- Attachée Clientèle
Paris
2015 - 2015
• Organization of events and campaign
• Management of monthly and quarterly newsletter
• Coordination of internal projects communications
• Proofreading annual handbook
-
Alstom Power
- Stagiaire Communication Interne
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2014 - 2014
• Organization of events and campaign
• Management of monthly and quarterly newsletter
• Coordination of internal projects communications
• Proofreading annual handbook
-
Alstom Power
- Internal Communications Assistant
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2014 - 2014
* Event organization and coordination: campaign material preparation and logistics coordination ;
* Internal communication: messaging, internal newsletters, articles of construction progress of global projects, organizational structure change management, website management ;
* Content creation: write and prove-read several in-house publication, sector resume and company history
-
Université Lille 1
- Student Researcher
Villeneuve d&#39;Ascq
2013 - 2013
Internship report: 《 Prélèvements Obligatoires sur le territoire Nord-Pas-de-
Calais:quelle évolutions en temps de crise ?》
Mission for the Conseil Régional Nord-Pas-de-Calais
• Study of public economic for the regional council
• Analysis of the public tax in Nord-Pas-de-Calais
-
Université des Etudes de Langues Etrangères
- Trainee
2011 - 2011
• Collect and manage the pedagogical feedback
• Administration
-
Confucius Institute, Hanban
- Project Director
2011 - 2011
Organization of visit of 84 Scottish students and teachers in Beijing for 2 months:
• Supervision of Chinese classes, leader of visits in Beijing.
• Administrative management of the visit (accommodation, transport).
• Editing of the souvenir brochure and update the online information.
-
EY (Ernst & Young)
- Partner Assistant
Courbevoie
2011 - 2011
• Documentation of tax.
• Organization and preparation of conferences
• Reception of new collegues
• Translation of working contracts
• Arrangement of personal schedule for the head of the department
-
Beijing University of Technology, Gengdan Institute
- Conference Interpretor
2009 - 2011
Part-time TA at local elementary school
• Part-time trainee at school multilanguage department in charge of communication with foreign universities and interpretation at conferences.