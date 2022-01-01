Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Junwei WU
Ajouter
Junwei WU
Orsay
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Clichy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ARCIL
- Essai Mise au Point, Essai RD
Orsay
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise (Clichy)
Clichy
2011 - 2012
Université Cergy Pontoise (Neuville Université)
Neuville Université
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Alexandre BAILLON
Jérémy VIDAL
Thierry PUGLIESI