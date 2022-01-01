Jurgen JANSSENS

TETRADE Consulting
- Consultant
2005 - maintenant
Inclut des Projets pour:
- GDF Suez / Electrabel , Sibelga, Corelio, saIPM, AGC Europe / Glaverbel
- SAP Belgique, SAP France
- Utilities, Fournisseurs & Distributeurs d'Energie; Presse & Multimedia; Production Industrielle de Verre
Inclut des réalisations à travers le cycle de projet:
- Blueprint design, Realization, Post Go-Live Support, Methodology & Reporting, Change Management & Communication, Business & IT Team Coordination, PMO, Project Management, Cross-Project Review
Inclut des Projects & Rollouts en:
- Belgique, Espagne, France, Espagne, République tchèque, Italie, Brésil