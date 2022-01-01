Menu

Jussi FABRE

ST HELIER

Entreprises

  • Stream International Compte HP Compaq - Tech support

    2002 - maintenant Stream International Nordic Sweden (Tech Support engineer, contract)
    Support equipment from vendors such as Compaq and Hewlett Packard
    Troubleshooting hardware and software issues
    Developing escalation procedures
    Handling call logins with Emerald (Citrix client)
    Supporting Windows 95; 98; NT4; W2K and XP
    General PC network troubleshooting
    Daily customer interaction

  • Alcatel France - Network engineer

    2001 - 2001 ALCATEL FRANCE (Network engineer, contract), France
    Participating in a network migration project
    Working with Private Address Filtration (RFC 1918) as well as various network maintenance activities
    ATM backbone capacity planning with Alcatel and Omnicore Switches
    Vlan deployment, OSPF routing

  • MCI Verizon UUNET Worldcom - Network engineer, Support engineet

    2000 - 2001 UUNET WorldCom, Finland (Network engineer)
    Troubleshooting network problems and routing protocols such as BGP,
    ISIS and static routing
    Monitoring customer- as well as backbone Internet connections
    Consulting customers according to their needs on bandwidth allocation,
    equipment evaluation, IP addressing, DNS services etc.
    Participating in Design activities
    Customer presales presentations
    Interacting with Account Managers

  • Selecenter Finland - Field Engineer

    1999 - 2000 Selecenter, Finland (Field Engineer)
    Installation, configuration and troubleshooting PBX and Cisco router
    set-up for 400 users
    Working closely with account managers on various customer requests
    Translating technical documentation from French to Finnish
    Introducing customer to their newly installed set-ups

