Jussi FABRE

Stream International Compte HP Compaq
- Tech support
2002 - maintenantStream International Nordic Sweden (Tech Support engineer, contract)
Support equipment from vendors such as Compaq and Hewlett Packard
Troubleshooting hardware and software issues
Developing escalation procedures
Handling call logins with Emerald (Citrix client)
Supporting Windows 95; 98; NT4; W2K and XP
General PC network troubleshooting
Daily customer interaction
Alcatel France
- Network engineer
2001 - 2001ALCATEL FRANCE (Network engineer, contract), France
Participating in a network migration project
Working with Private Address Filtration (RFC 1918) as well as various network maintenance activities
ATM backbone capacity planning with Alcatel and Omnicore Switches
Vlan deployment, OSPF routing
MCI Verizon UUNET Worldcom
- Network engineer, Support engineet
2000 - 2001UUNET WorldCom, Finland (Network engineer)
Troubleshooting network problems and routing protocols such as BGP,
ISIS and static routing
Monitoring customer- as well as backbone Internet connections
Consulting customers according to their needs on bandwidth allocation,
equipment evaluation, IP addressing, DNS services etc.
Participating in Design activities
Customer presales presentations
Interacting with Account Managers
Selecenter Finland
- Field Engineer
1999 - 2000Selecenter, Finland (Field Engineer)
Installation, configuration and troubleshooting PBX and Cisco router
set-up for 400 users
Working closely with account managers on various customer requests
Translating technical documentation from French to Finnish
Introducing customer to their newly installed set-ups