Juste BAKARI

ABIDJAN

En résumé

9+ years of experience in a senior IT role
- IT Project Management (Scope, Planning, Budget, Resources, Risk, Communication, Procurement, Negotiation, Execution, Control and Monitoring),
- Experience managing teams
- Strong Infrastructure/Operations background
- Experience managing Data Center/Server, Network, Storage, and Desktop environments
- Ability to be hands-on with help desk and networking when needed
- Asset Management experience required
- Experience working for global organizations preferred

Entreprises

  • Prestige Telecom Part of Etisalat - IT Infrastructure & Datacenter Manager

    2013 - maintenant *** Garantir au quotidien le bon fonctionnement des systèmes informatiques (Opérations IT):
    - Datacenters (Serveurs, Storage, IT LAN)
    - Architecture technique
    - Support technique
    *** Project Manager sur la mutualisation des systèmes de Collaborations du Groupe en mode Cloud (IaaS, PaaS)

  • Atlantique Telecom Groupe Part of Etisalat UAE - Chef de Service Administration Systeme Informatique

    2010 - 2012

  • Atlantique Telecom Groupe Part of Etisalat UAE - IT System Administrator

    2005 - 2009

  • Powerline Communications - Chef de Service Operations

    2004 - 2005

Formations

