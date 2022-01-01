Juste BAKARI

9+ years of experience in a senior IT role

- IT Project Management (Scope, Planning, Budget, Resources, Risk, Communication, Procurement, Negotiation, Execution, Control and Monitoring),

- Experience managing teams

- Strong Infrastructure/Operations background

- Experience managing Data Center/Server, Network, Storage, and Desktop environments

- Ability to be hands-on with help desk and networking when needed

- Asset Management experience required

- Experience working for global organizations preferred