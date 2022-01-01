Juste NGUIMBI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lorient
• Identifying and Selecting Optimum Facilities Concepts (Feasibility / Concept Selection Studies)
• Identifying Innovative and Cost Effective solutions to brown field challenges
• Pipeline planning / design including hydraulic / flow assurance studies and use of PIPESIM.
• Facilities design/ Oil and Gas Process plant operations
• Surface Production Systems Optimization.
• Modelling and analysis of steady state processes using IPM, Pipesim and Hysys software.
• Integrated production system modelling using IPM
• Evaluation and framing of opportunities.
• Application of safety HEMP tools (HAZOP, HAZID,SIL Classification, Bow Tie Analysis, Risk Assessment Matrix) of processing facility designs and Concept ALARP Demonstration.
• Analysis of Basic Data & Phase Behaviour
• Design, Select, Evaluate Utility & Hvac Systems
• Specify protective systems and Hazard Area Classification
• Prepare Surface Production Systems basis of Design and Detailed design support
• Specify design Basis for process systems safeguarding & protection
• Assess key uncertainties impacting surface production system development
• Provide Process Engineering support for surface production systems start-up & testing
• Monitor, Evaluate, Optimize & debottleneck surface production systems
• Identify and manage project risks.
Soft Skills:
• Interface Coordination / Management
• Good Interpersonal and Communication skills
• Good Team Working / Motivation
Mes compétences :
Process
Engineering
Conception
ASME
API
Modélisation