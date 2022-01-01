Menu

Juste NGUIMBI

Puteaux

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lorient

En résumé

• Identifying and Selecting Optimum Facilities Concepts (Feasibility / Concept Selection Studies)
• Identifying Innovative and Cost Effective solutions to brown field challenges
• Pipeline planning / design including hydraulic / flow assurance studies and use of PIPESIM.
• Facilities design/ Oil and Gas Process plant operations
• Surface Production Systems Optimization.
• Modelling and analysis of steady state processes using IPM, Pipesim and Hysys software.
• Integrated production system modelling using IPM
• Evaluation and framing of opportunities.
• Application of safety HEMP tools (HAZOP, HAZID,SIL Classification, Bow Tie Analysis, Risk Assessment Matrix) of processing facility designs and Concept ALARP Demonstration.
• Analysis of Basic Data & Phase Behaviour
• Design, Select, Evaluate Utility & Hvac Systems
• Specify protective systems and Hazard Area Classification
• Prepare Surface Production Systems basis of Design and Detailed design support
• Specify design Basis for process systems safeguarding & protection
• Assess key uncertainties impacting surface production system development
• Provide Process Engineering support for surface production systems start-up & testing
• Monitor, Evaluate, Optimize & debottleneck surface production systems
• Identify and manage project risks.
Soft Skills:
• Interface Coordination / Management
• Good Interpersonal and Communication skills
• Good Team Working / Motivation

Mes compétences :
Process
Engineering
Conception
ASME
API
Modélisation

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas - Ingénieur Inspection des Ouvrages Techniques en Service

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013 Évaluer la conformité des installations, appareils et équipements par rapport à la réglementation.
    Emettre les avis sur les documents d’exécution, élaborer des propositions de mise en conformité et élaborer et valider les rapports d'inspection
    Contrôler la traçabilité des données portant sur des équipements ou matériels inspectés.
    Rendre compte des résultats de l'inspection à l'exploitant et répondre à ses questions.
    Gérer de la relation client sur chaque site d’intervention.
    Formateur CACES hors grue à tour

  • Royal Dutch Shell - Process Engineer / WRFM / Concept and Design

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Process Safety
    Concept Development
    Energy, Utilities & Water
    Process Control & Real Time Optimisation
    Process Modelling and Analysis
    Process Unit Design
    Process Unit Operations Support
    Well, Reservoir and Facilities Management

  • IUT de Lorient - Ingénieur contractuel

    2012 - 2013 Gestion de projet,
    Gestion de production,
    Plans d'expériences,
    Planification,
    Prévision de la demande,
    Relation entreprise et suivi des stagiaires.

  • Guerbet - Ingénieur méthodes maintenance

    Villepinte 2012 - 2012 Audit technique des équipements concernés, classement par zone et par criticité et mise en place pour la première fois la démarche HACCP.
    Mise en place pour la première fois des protocoles de test d’équipements sous-pression
    Apporter un support technique aux équipes de production, qualité et méthodes.
    Rédaction cahier des charges des investissements machines, définition des modifications nécessaires sur les équipements et choix du circuit d’approvisionnement des pièces.
    Consulter les fournisseurs, étudier et comparer les offres, choix fournisseur. Rédaction des plans de prévention, suivi des chantiers, animation des réunions d’étapes projet.
    Réorganisation du magasin de stockage des lubrifiants et gestion des déchets.
    Référent projet déploiement de la GMAO AQ Manager full web sur trois sites.

  • SPIE - Ingénieur Stagiaire Support Technique

    Cergy 2011 - 2011 Audit technique des équipements concernés et classement par zone et par criticité.
    Mettre en œuvre un plan de maintenance préventif à court et long terme
    Définir les gammes et procédures d’interventions et participer à la démarche qualité.
    Assurer le support technique du déploiement de la GMAO OPTIM CEM
    Optimiser les méthodes de travail et former les opérateurs à l’utilisation de la GMAO.

  • Total - Assistant ingénieur production

    COURBEVOIE 2010 - 2010 Cartographie des flux du cycle de production du pétrole : extraction, traitement et Expédition
    Identification des anomalies et reporting
    Définir et déployer le plan d’actions pour enrayer les anomalies constatées.

  • SPIE - Technicien méthodes maintenance

    Cergy 2009 - 2009 Audit technique des équipements concernés et classement par zone et par criticité.
    Définir un tableau de suivi des interventions (préventives et curatives)
    Suivre et actualiser la documentation technique.
    Gérer le stock des pièces de rechanges de 283 sites de téléphonie fixe du Group France Telecom

Formations

  • PetroSkills (Houston)

    Houston 2016 - 2016 Process Engineering : Gas Conditionning and Processing Design

    Gas processing systems
    Physical properties of hydrocarbons
    Terminology and nomenclature
    Qualitative phase behavior
    Vapor-liquid equilibrium
    Water-hydrocarbon phase behavior, hydrates, etc.
    Basic thermodynamics and application of energy balances
    Process control and instrumentation
    Relief and flare systems
    Fluid hydraulics; two-phase flow
    Separation equipment
    Heat transfer equipment
    Pumps
    Compressor

  • ENSIBS (Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Ingénieurs De Bretagne Sud)

    Lorient 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur Génie Industriel

  • IUT De Lorient

    Lorient 2007 - 2009 DUT Génie Industriel et Maintenance

Réseau