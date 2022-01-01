Juste NGUIMBI

• Identifying and Selecting Optimum Facilities Concepts (Feasibility / Concept Selection Studies)

• Identifying Innovative and Cost Effective solutions to brown field challenges

• Pipeline planning / design including hydraulic / flow assurance studies and use of PIPESIM.

• Facilities design/ Oil and Gas Process plant operations

• Surface Production Systems Optimization.

• Modelling and analysis of steady state processes using IPM, Pipesim and Hysys software.

• Integrated production system modelling using IPM

• Evaluation and framing of opportunities.

• Application of safety HEMP tools (HAZOP, HAZID,SIL Classification, Bow Tie Analysis, Risk Assessment Matrix) of processing facility designs and Concept ALARP Demonstration.

• Analysis of Basic Data & Phase Behaviour

• Design, Select, Evaluate Utility & Hvac Systems

• Specify protective systems and Hazard Area Classification

• Prepare Surface Production Systems basis of Design and Detailed design support

• Specify design Basis for process systems safeguarding & protection

• Assess key uncertainties impacting surface production system development

• Provide Process Engineering support for surface production systems start-up & testing

• Monitor, Evaluate, Optimize & debottleneck surface production systems

• Identify and manage project risks.

Soft Skills:

• Interface Coordination / Management

• Good Interpersonal and Communication skills

• Good Team Working / Motivation



Mes compétences :

Process

Engineering

Conception

ASME

API

Modélisation