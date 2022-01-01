Justice NNYIGIDE

Cabinet de traduction basé à Dakar, Sénégal, BridgeCom vous offre un service professionnel, prompt et personnalisé.



Notre expérience dans plusieurs domaines et la maîtrise de leurs terminologies respectives nous ont valu la confiance de clients de divers secteurs.



Nos services comprennent:

Traduction, interprétariat, transcription, animation, communication, relecture, révision, rédaction...



We are a translation agency based in Dakar, Senegal. Our services are professional, prompt and customized.



Our experience in various fields and keen knowledge of their specific terminologies have earned us the trust of diverse clients.



Our services are but not restricted to the following:



Translation, interpreting, transcription, moderation, writing, communication, proofreading, copyediting, rapporteuring...



Contacts: +221 77 425 99 88/338424644

email: bridgecom1@gmail.com

Adresse physique: Fass Bâtiment 19/B



Mes compétences :

Traduction, interprétariat, transcription, animati

Recherche

Communication

Microsoft Word

Traduction

Rédaction

Évaluateur externe

Proofreading

Internet

Interprétariat