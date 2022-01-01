Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Justine CARREL
Ajouter
Justine CARREL
CHAMBÉRY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Indexpresse
- Documentaliste - rédactrice
2009 - maintenant
Archives Départementales de la Savoie
- Opératrice de numérisation
2008 - 2009
Formations
IUT
Grenoble
2007 - 2008
Licence Professionnelle
IUT
Grenoble
2005 - 2007
DUT Information Communication
Lycée Du Granier
La Ravoire
2005 - 2005
Baccalauréat ES
Réseau
Audrey BENEDETTI
Christelle CARROTTE SERRA
Gaëlle COCATRE
Julien PEYRÉ
Marion TRÉMEAU
Sophie TRÉMEAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z