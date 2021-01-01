Menu

Justine CHARPENEL

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • La Casa Express - Employée polyvalente

    2010 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université De Montréal

    2011 - 2014 Baccalauréat/Licence en Lettres et Sciences Humaines, orientation Histoire de l'Art

  • Université De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2010 - 2011 Mineure en histoire de l'art - programme d'un an.

Réseau