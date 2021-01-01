Menu

Karim TOUHAMI

  • Directeur Commercial
  • Marhaba Resorts
  • Directeur Commercial

Sousse

En résumé

OBJECTIVE
New professional challenge that will expand and utilize my management and leadership skills toward improving the companys growth and long term viability as a successful business concern.

PROFILE
Results-driven hospitality professional offering more than 15 years experience in all areas of hotel operations ,complemented with a strong background developing and cultivating new business, utilizing resources and teamwork. Exceptional abilities to lead, adapt, and work well with others while gaining knowledge of new skills and expertise.
Solid experience in all hotel management levels with a satisfactory proven track and extensive expertise in city hotels and beach resorts. Costs control and expenses analysis, budgets, business and action marketing plans.
Growth and results oriented sales and marketing specialist with strong qualifications for leadership and team building. Decisive hands on management style and strong commitment to continued business development and successful reaching of targets.


Mes compétences :
Yield management
Négociation
eCommerce
Veille concurrentielle
Management
Commercial
Marketing
Communication
Vente
Direction générale
OnLine
tourisme
directeur des ventes
hôtellerie
Directeur Commercial
Manager

Entreprises

  • Marhaba Resorts (hotel Marhaba & Marhaba Club&Marhaba Neptune) - Directeur Commercial

    Commercial | Sousse 2013 - maintenant Promoting and marketing, contracting/negotiation of allotments/rates with Tour operators in Europe,
    Analyzing sales figures and devising marketing and revenue management strategies

  • Hotel Monastir Center - Directeur Téchnique et Commercial

    2009 - 2013 Mission:
    Produce the annual business plan. Developing the policy, established and managed cost reduction program in all departments.
    Ensuring compliance with licensing laws, health and safety and other statutory regulations.
    Organizing and directing all hotel services, including front-of-house (reception, reservations), food and beverage operations, and housekeeping.
    Attends meetings and daily briefings as required, and motivates workers while supervising
    Contracting/negotiation of allotments/rates with Tour Operators,
    Identify commercial opportunities reaching with potential accounts .presentations of the hotels in international fairs and workshops

  • Chaine tunistar Hotels - Directeur Commercial

    2006 - 2009 Mission:
    Promoting and marketing, contracting/negotiation of allotments/rates with Tour operators in Europe,
    Implemented action plans to reach business objectives (volume, profitability, market share).
    Identify commercial opportunities reaching with potential accounts.
    Developing E-Commerce business (B2B & B2C) and Incoming Tour Operators.
    Setting and achieving sales and profit targets
    Analyzing sales figures and devising marketing and revenue management strategies;

    Appraisal:
    Increased annual average occupancy increased revenue through proactive sales actions.

  • Chaine El hana Hotels - Directeur Commercial

    1999 - 2006 Mission:
    Promote to produces the annual business plan in conjunction with General manager and other hotel management.
    Participates in the weekly revenue meetings with General manager, revenue Manager, financial controller, F&B manager and other heads of revenue generating departments as required
    Maintains contact with planners, corporate accounts, incentive buyers, through personal sales calls, telephone contacts and written communications. .
    Analyses current and potential markets, co-ordinates all activities to maintain and increase revenue through added business volume and increased rates.
    Appraisal: Increased annual average occupancy increased revenue through proactive sales actions.

    Assistant Sales and commercial Manager ( January 1998 till May 1999)
    Mission:
    Prepare company contracts for the hotel in accordance with current business And pricing conditions.
    Work within current business strategies and recognizing potential opportunities
    Constant follow-up of tentative/request groups to secure confirmation.
    Provides feedback to the director of sales & marketing on changing market Conditions, including trends in the competition, as a result of direct sales Solicitation, telephone and direct mail
    Submit weekly sales activity report to the director of sales & marketing

  • Chaine Sol Melia El Mouradi Hôtels - Assistant Commercial

    1998 - 1999 Mission:
    Work within current business strategies and recognizing potential opportunities
    Constant follow-up of tentative/request groups to secure confirmation
    Prepare company contracts for the hotel in accordance with current business And pricing conditions
    Monitor offers, options and discounts for repeat bookings for groups, Congresses and seminars in close cooperation with the sales and marketing Manager
    Analysis local market trends and competitor activity to identify business leads
    Establishes and continuously updates mailing lists

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion

    Sousse 2003 - 2004 Mastère Spécialisé en Commerce International et Exportation

    Commerce International - Mémoire de fin d’Etudes « Le tourisme électronique E-TOURISME »

  • Faculté Des Sciences Economiques Et De Gestion (Sfax)

    Sfax 1991 - 1997 Maîtrise en Gestion Commerciale

    Gestion Commerciale - Mémoire de fin d’Etudes « Les conditions du succès du partenariat »

