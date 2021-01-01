Karim TOUHAMI

OBJECTIVE

New professional challenge that will expand and utilize my management and leadership skills toward improving the companys growth and long term viability as a successful business concern.



PROFILE

Results-driven hospitality professional offering more than 15 years experience in all areas of hotel operations ,complemented with a strong background developing and cultivating new business, utilizing resources and teamwork. Exceptional abilities to lead, adapt, and work well with others while gaining knowledge of new skills and expertise.

Solid experience in all hotel management levels with a satisfactory proven track and extensive expertise in city hotels and beach resorts. Costs control and expenses analysis, budgets, business and action marketing plans.

Growth and results oriented sales and marketing specialist with strong qualifications for leadership and team building. Decisive hands on management style and strong commitment to continued business development and successful reaching of targets.





Mes compétences :

Yield management

Négociation

eCommerce

Veille concurrentielle

Management

Commercial

Marketing

Communication

Vente

Direction générale

OnLine

tourisme

directeur des ventes

hôtellerie

Directeur Commercial

Manager