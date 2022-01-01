Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine CERVONI
Ajouter
Karine CERVONI
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CCI FORMATION 82
- CONSEILLERE FORMATION
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Université (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2007 - 2008
Réseau
Corinne PALLUT