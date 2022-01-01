Menu

Karine COLIN

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Founded by two engineers with a passion for human relations, TALENTED is a recruitment agency specialising in the search and selection of experts, executives and top managers.

TALENTED is aimed at companies wishing assistance in recruitment projects requiring, in addition to the behavioural assessment of potential candidates, an excellent understanding of the necessary technical skills and of the environment surrounding the position to be filled.

Based in Lyon, Paris and Nantes, the firm operates on behalf of major companies or small businesses looking for their future technical experts or managers.

Mes compétences :
Achats
Agroalimentaire
Amélioration Continue
Amélioration continue lean manufacturing
Approche directe
Chimie
Cosmétique
Distribution
Industrie pharmaceutique
Lean
lean manufacturing
Logistique
Maintenance
manufacturing
Production
Recrutement
Supply chain
Transport
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Sourcing

Entreprises

  • Page Personnel Groupe Michael Page

    Neuilly-sur-Seine maintenant

  • Michael Page

    Neuilly-sur-Seine maintenant

  • Talented Search & Selection - Responsable des Activités TALENTED Paris

    Villeurbanne 2017 - maintenant

  • ANTENOR - Consultante Sénior Achats & Supply Chain - Production & Ingénierie

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2009 - 2017 Recrutement par approche directe de profils Middle et Top Management

    Secteurs :
    - Agroalimentaire & Biens de Grande Consommation
    - Industrie Chimique & Cosmétique
    - Industrie Pharmaceutique

    Métiers :
    - Supply Chain (Process S&OP, PIC/PDP), Logistique opérationnelle, Transport, Projets, Conseil
    - Production, Qualité, Maintenance
    - Excellence opérationnelle (Lean Six Sigma) et Ingénierie
    - Achats (Production et Hors Production, Transport, Capex...)

  • Groupe Michael PAGE - Manager Executif division Achats & Logistique

    2000 - 2008

