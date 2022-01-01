Karine COLIN

Founded by two engineers with a passion for human relations, TALENTED is a recruitment agency specialising in the search and selection of experts, executives and top managers.



TALENTED is aimed at companies wishing assistance in recruitment projects requiring, in addition to the behavioural assessment of potential candidates, an excellent understanding of the necessary technical skills and of the environment surrounding the position to be filled.



Based in Lyon, Paris and Nantes, the firm operates on behalf of major companies or small businesses looking for their future technical experts or managers.



