Karine FABRE

BIOTECHNOLOGY - PHARMACEUTICAL specialist



CURRENT ROLE from 2008

Heparin product specialist at GSK (2008-2014) and ASPEN (2014), France



BACKGROUND

1997-2007: ELI LILLY COMPAGNY (France)

Technical support in pharmaceutical production:

- Biotechnological production of recombinant enzymes

- Sterile syringes production (insulin product)



EDUCATION

1997: Master "Extraction processes", Rennes Chemistry School, France

1988-1995: DESS "Biology-Biotechnology" Marseille University, France



STRENGTH AND SKILL

Experience in Pharmaceutical: Drug Substance (API) and Drug Product (sterile production)

Biotechnology production

Viral safety in biological products

Change Management, project management, 6 Sigma

Support for Regulatory Files submission







Mes compétences :

Biotechnologies

Industrie pharmaceutique

Maitrise des procédés