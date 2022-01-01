Retail
Karine FERNANDES
Karine FERNANDES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Scp Josiane Macherey Delpoux et Yann Macherey
- Assistante comptable et administrative
2016 - maintenant
Logivie
- Chargée de clientèle
2004 - 2016
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Corinne PONCET
Mathias HAMERMAN
Soline GUILLOT
Thomas VIVANT