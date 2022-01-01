Menu

Karine FROISSART

BRUAY SUR ESCAUT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. - Assistante Achats, Logistique & Informatique

    2016 - maintenant

  • Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. - Assistante polyvalente bilingue

    2005 - 2016

Formations

  • TERTIA 3000

    Aulnoy Les Valenciennes 2005 - 2007 BTS A.D.

  • UVHC FLLASH

    Aulnoy Lez Valenciennes 2002 - 2003 1ère année DEUG LLCE anglais

  • Lycée André Lurcat

    Maubeuge 2002 - 2002 BAC ES - option européenne Anglais

    BAC ES - option européenne Anglais

Réseau