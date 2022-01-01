Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine FROISSART
Ajouter
Karine FROISSART
BRUAY SUR ESCAUT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V.
- Assistante Achats, Logistique & Informatique
2016 - maintenant
Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V.
- Assistante polyvalente bilingue
2005 - 2016
Formations
TERTIA 3000
Aulnoy Les Valenciennes
2005 - 2007
BTS A.D.
UVHC FLLASH
Aulnoy Lez Valenciennes
2002 - 2003
1ère année DEUG LLCE anglais
Lycée André Lurcat
Maubeuge
2002 - 2002
BAC ES - option européenne Anglais
BAC ES - option européenne Anglais
Réseau
Alice LASZLO
Aurélien MENOU
Catherine MARCHANT
Elsa BOULET
Evelyne P
Franck RICHARD
Juliette MERRIS
Marie PERARNAU