Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine GALERA
Ajouter
Karine GALERA
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TECHSIM
- ASSITANTE DE GESTION
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Mas De Tesse
Montpellier
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Aline CHAMBERT (JUNGHAËN)
Marion DE TOLEDO