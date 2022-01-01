Menu

Karine GUYON

ANGERS

Election présidentielle 2022

Business, communications and human resources directors: the Loire Secrets agency offers you the best of the Val de Loire for the success of your internal and external events.
We operate on three axes:
- Work: management committees, seminars, conferences, symposiums…
- Team building: incentives, business theater, murder mystery dinners for a crowd, 2CV rallies, shipwreck adventures on the islands of the Loire…
- Celebration: gala dinners, product launches…

All this with a team of professionals, in locations tailored to the purpose of your event: refreshingly quirky, prestigious, historico-traditional. The Loire Valley, from Nantes to Sancerre, is your playground!

Entreprises

  • SARL LOIRE SECRETS - Gérante

    2013 - maintenant L'agence Loire secrets appartient au réseau Wine Tour In France. Deux missions animent l'agence :
    - Agence réceptive pour l'oenotourisme et le tourisme de exclusif haut de gamme au profit d'une clientèle étrangère.
    - Agence DMC (destination, management compagny) au service des rencontres professionnelles (séminaires, soirée de gala, lancement de produits, incentives, team building, comité de direction...)
    Fort d'une longue expérience et associés à des partenaires de pointe, nous vous offrons les joyaux du Val de Loire sous toutes ses coutures!

  • Angers Loire Tourisme - Chargée d'affaire en tourisme d'affaires

    2007 - 2013

