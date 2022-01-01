Karine HAUG

Paris2013 - maintenantEnsure safe launch of new collection from design to sales (in collaboration with design, merchandising, production, supply chain, procurement and controlling departments)
- Merchandising
Identification of product sales potential
Ensure creative teams take into account consumers’needs
- Product Lifecycle management
Monitoring of deliveries & quality issues
Management of product distribution in store
- Business Analysis
Sales forecasts
Sales analysis
- Project management
Definition of stores clusters with retail teams