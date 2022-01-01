Karine JEAN-PIERRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
11 years of work practice, with 4 years of management experience in Angola,I'm looking for a new challenge in Supply chain or other fields in relation with negotiation, audit and/or management.
If your company is looking for those skills, don't hesitate to have a look on my profile or contact me.
Mes compétences :
Achats
Approvisionnements
Logistique
Marketing
Marketing achats
Approvisionnement
Achats internationaux
Marketing des achats
Management
Relation fournisseurs
SAP Supplier Relationship Management
Animation d'équipe
Négociation achats
Gestion commerciale
Gestion des stocks
Gestion de projet