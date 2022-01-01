Menu

Karine JEAN-PIERRE

Toulouse

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon

En résumé

11 years of work practice, with 4 years of management experience in Angola,I'm looking for a new challenge in Supply chain or other fields in relation with negotiation, audit and/or management.

If your company is looking for those skills, don't hesitate to have a look on my profile or contact me.

Mes compétences :
Achats
Approvisionnements
Logistique
Marketing
Marketing achats
Approvisionnement
Achats internationaux
Marketing des achats
Management
Relation fournisseurs
SAP Supplier Relationship Management
Animation d'équipe
Négociation achats
Gestion commerciale
Gestion des stocks
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Newrest - Supply chain & Ship Supply manager

    Toulouse 2016 - maintenant

  • Rope Access Angola - Prezioso Linjebygg - Responsable Suppychain

    2014 - 2015 1. In charge of all purchases (Ropes, NDT equipment, consumables, PPE)
    2. Oversees and manages stores operations
    3. Implementation of monthly KPI monthly report
    4. Implementation of supply chain procedures
    5. Develop and implement employee performance evaluations & improvement plans

  • PREZIOSO Angola Lda - Responsable Achats/Procurement

    Vienne 2011 - 2014 Procured all materials (paints, insulators,scaffolding,equipment,PPE) necessary on a timely basis for Prezioso Angola - 25M€ Turnover
    1. Negotiating favorable contracts with international suppliers.
    2. Develop, manage and execute sourcing strategy in Angola
    3. Drove overall cost for the transit services and customs documentation preparation
    4. Import & Freight forwarders cost follow up
    5. Purchasing policies, procedures achievement
    6.Monthly reporting, KPI’s analysis and improvement
    7. Supplier crisis management
    8. Relationship management (internal & external)
    9. SAP Purchasing key user
    10. Negotiation with freight forwarder to reduce clearance time and cost

  • Volvo Powertrain - Acheteur projet

    Saint Priest 2010 - 2011

  • Lise Charmel Industrie - Acheteur Frais généraux et Key User ERP

    2010 - 2010 1. Suivi de la procédure Engagements :
    - accompagnement
    - validation.
    2. Suivi diverses opérations de frais généraux & relations fournisseurs :
    - Montage de l'appel d'offre,
    - Recherche du meilleur prix/meilleure prestation,
    - Travaux de gestion complémentaires.
    3. Facturation Intra-groupe / hors groupe, Prestations Holding aux sociétés exploitantes (trimestrielles) :
    - frais de structure,
    - loyers,
    - management fees.
    4. Budget et Reporting :
    - Reporting/Suivi budget/coûts Informatiques, & coûts Marketing,
    - Suivi poste Honoraires,divers centres de coûts,coûts postaux & frais voyages, coût Intérim,
    - Restitution budgétaire
    - Suivi contrats cadre et suivi des tarifs,
    - BAP factures (sur GED)
    5. Suivi des dysfonctionnements des factures mal libellées
    6. Finalisation paramétrage ERP (SAGE)
    7. Formation USER à ERP
    8. Intégration nouvel entrant : formation aux process Groupe, engagements, déplacements, sites, ventes au personnel,
    9. Relation avec Assureurs

  • Biomérieux - Acheteur & Coordinateur International Junior

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2008 - 2010 - Voyages et Déplacements :
    Participation de la mise en place de la politique voyages et d'un SBT(Self-Booking Tool), Négociation des accords avec l'agence de voyages, les groupes hôteliers, les loueurs de véhicules. Orientations des pratiques

    - Prestations Intellectuelles :
    recrutement, Intérim, Marketing & Communication (Agences de communication, Imprimeur, Evènementiel), Conseil.

    - Coordinateur International : Audit worldwide des principales familles d'achats Hors production

  • Nature et confort - Coordinatrice marketing et commerciale

    2007 - 2008 - Accueillr la clientèle visitant le show room.
    - Répondre et suivre les demandes de la clientèle.
    - Participer à l'élaboration des outils marketing ( veille concurentielle, analyse clientèle, site internet, reporting marketing)
    - Participation à la création de la publicité.
    - Organiser et participer aux salons

  • VOLVO RENAULT TRUCKS - Acheteur junior

    Saint Priest 2005 - 2007 Responsabilité continentale produit Renault Trucks & Volvo Trucks

    - Participation à la définition des besoins internes
    * Etre en relation avec les services clients en interne (R&D, production, qualité...
    * Participation à l'élaboration des cahiers des charges des produits recherchés.

    - Sourcing et suivi des contrats
    * Identifie et sélectionne les fournisseurs,
    * Lancement les appels d'offres/consultations,
    * Evaluation de la validité des propositions,
    * Participation à la négociation fournisseurs et suivi des projets.

    - Gestion des commandes et suivi fournisseurs

Formations