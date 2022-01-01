Menu

Karine JOSSE

LILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil en management
Conseil en organisation
Gestion de la relation client
Conseil aux entreprises
Conseil
Contrôle financier
Marketing opérationnel
Contrôle de gestion
Stratégie
Marketing stratégique
Études marketing
Customer Relationship Management
Invoicing > Issuing Invoices
Profit and Loss Accounts
Return on Investment
Audit
Salesforce.com
SAP
Visual Basic for Applications
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • Bartle Business Management - Consultante Junior

    2018 - 2018 - Auchan Retail France : animation de la recette d'un outil CRM pour la relation client (Salesforce)
    - KIABI : organisation du séminaire DSI, méthodes d'animation collaborative
    - Participation aux chantiers internes du cabinet : organisation de l’événement L'Envers du décor pour nos clients retail (thématique du backoffice)

  • Leroy Merlin - Contrôleuse de Gestion Junior - Marketing

    Lezennes 2017 - 2017 Participation à l'élaboration de la politique commerciale :
    - Enjeu des remises à la famille de produits
    - Etude sur le cumul des remises
    - Projection des impacts compte d’exploitation d’un aménagement de la politique prix
    - Suivi de tests sur l’élasticité des investissements commerciaux

    Suivi de la performance de la vente et des éléments d’animations :
    - Suivi du taux de transformation
    - Démarche leader de performance vente
    - Etude du CA additionnel d'opérations commerciales

    Mission de ROI des projets :
    - entretien avec les chefs de projet
    - établissement du payback des projets marketing

    Participation à l'élaboration du projet de soutien aux magasins

  • Centre Hospitalier De Valenciennes - Contrôleuse de Gestion Junior

    Valenciennes 2017 - 2017 - Réalisation des tableaux d'activité
    - Analyse des comptes de résultat et élaboration des stratégies organisationnelles et financières
    - Facturation : commandes et liquidations
    - Découverte des Ressources Humaines et de la gestion de la paie
    - Elaboration du Projet Médical 2017-2021
    - Utilisation des logiciels Logan Reference, PMSI Pilot, Business Object
    - Participation à l'audit parcours du médicament

  • Edhec Jobs Management - CHARGEE DE MISSION

    2016 - 2018 Association de job service
    Gestion des relations clients, recrutement et briefing des étudiants
    Audit législatif

Formations

  • EDHEC Business School

    Lille 2015 - maintenant Double Diplôme Business Management - Master of Science Strategy, Consulting & Digital Transformation

    Cours entièrement délivrés en anglais

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2015 - 2016 LICENCE 3

    1- Licence 3 , parcours Management international, Mention Assez Bien

  • Lycée Henri Wallon

    Valenciennes 2013 - 2015 Classe préparatoire économique et commerciale, option scientifique

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel