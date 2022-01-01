Retail
Karine KARINE VAHER
Karine KARINE VAHER
Le Rire Médecin
chargée de communication
Paris
Entreprises
Le Rire Médecin
- Chargée de communication
Communication | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
KERNEOS
- Communication externe
Communication | Paris (75000)
2008 - 2020
Formations
EFAP
Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
MBA Digital Marketing & Business en part time
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon
1999 - 2000
Maîtrise LEA
University Of Portsmouth (Portsmouth)
Portsmouth
1998 - 1999
BA honours english spanish studies
Réseau
Antoine CHOPIN
Charlotte MONTAZ
Franck SCHROEDER
Olivier CRON