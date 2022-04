After Quality and Purchasing experiment by Renault, and 2 years in chassis parts technical synthesis, i took thé responsability for strategy of Tires and Wheels worlwide for Renault as USFT leader (upstream strategy function team)



Mes compétences :

Achat

acheteur

Automobile

Négociation

Performance

Qualité

Sourcing

Achats

Gestion de projet

Management