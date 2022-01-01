Retail
Karine LE PETITCORPS
Karine LE PETITCORPS
Saint-Ouen
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Wolters Kluwer France
- Rédactrice juridique - Responsable d'ouvrages
Saint-Ouen
2010 - maintenant
Cabinet d'avocats
- Avocate en droit social
Épinal
2008 - 2010
Formations
Ecole Du Barreau
Paris
2007 - 2008
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Pontoise
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Anne LOAEC-BERTHOU
Jean-Jacques FONTAINE
Joel COUDERC
Marc FAVERO
Marie SAUTIER
Olivier MOLINA
Pauline LECAQUE
Romain GERBET
Thierry RUCKEBUSCH
Yves LE PETITCORPS