Karine LEVY-HEIDMANN
Karine LEVY-HEIDMANN
PARIS
CommonsSense
- Project Manager
2012 - maintenant
Ashoka
- Stagiaire
Nantes
2011 - maintenant
Programmes Jeunes Changemakers
Communication: Alter Mardis Parlons Solutions
Essec
Cergy Pontoise
2007 - 2011
Master
Alexandre GUILHEN PUYLAGARDE
Camille SOULACROIX
Green Evenements (Paris)
François DE CAMBIAIRE
Isabelle LUSSEYRAN
Johanna MAYER-LHOMME
Lawrence JOYE
Lea ZASLAVSKY
Maïlys PAULETTO
Rayan KESROUANI