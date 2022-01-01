Menu

Karine LEVY-HEIDMANN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CommonsSense - Project Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Ashoka - Stagiaire

    Nantes 2011 - maintenant Programmes Jeunes Changemakers
    Communication: Alter Mardis Parlons Solutions

Formations

  • Essec

    Cergy Pontoise 2007 - 2011 Master

Réseau