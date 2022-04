Karine Lima is a complete artist



She was a professional dancer, She began singing when she was 16 and participated in many songs (Touch your mind, I'm a dreamer, Menina, bonita... )



Actress she starred in many TV series, feature, short films, commercials and music videos ( Section de recherches, Sous le soleil, Léa Parker, Joséphine…)

She won the Award of the Best Actress in Fatal at the International Euro Film festival, Spain.



Writer and director, she directed several short films ( « Fatal » shot in 35mm won the Best short film Award at Cinefest global, USA, and at the International Euro Film festival, Spain, it was also Nominated in Cannes underground festival, Golden Orchid festival, Petaluma Film festival, Women’s Director festival, Festival cinematografico de Toluca, Short short festival de Mexico, Ciné a la calle, festival Paul Simon, Loch Ness festival, Munich underground festival, Pilas en Corto, Montemario festival, Cinéwoman, Ficma, Multifest, Porque te quiero te apoyo… ) ( « Impuissant » was nomitated at Women’s Director festival, Encuentro mundial de ciné, Les toutes premières fois de Grasse, Euro Film festival, Cinefest Global, Ko&Digital… )



TV Host and journalist since 2000 for French, Portuguese and Swiss TV ( M6, TF1, I Télé, Eurosport, National Géographic, NRJ12, Canal+, RTPI... ) she speaks 5 languages ​​and was finalist for the Price talent Award class communication, nominated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal.



Athletic, she participates in motor racing and other sporting challenges ( Andros Trophy, Raid Amazon ..)

She also mobilizes thousands for humanitarian associations

She’s a passionate woman !



