Karine LINDEN
Karine LINDEN
Massy
Entreprises
Carrefour
- Assistante service frais généraux
Massy
2014 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Agent administratif
Massy
2003 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Frederic Chopin
Nancy
1995 - 1997
Bts
Option sténographie
Alice DIDIER
Christelle BERTHILLOT
Claire BESANÇON
François MARTIN
Frédéric PY
Gaetan DUPONCHELLE
Jean-Georges CARILLO
Ludivine COLLOT
Matthieu GOTTI
Patrice DUFOUR