Karine MAHE
Karine MAHE
Boulogne Billancourt
En résumé
Entreprises
Campbell Soup Company
- Chef de produit sénior Royco
Boulogne Billancourt
2013 - maintenant
Campbell Soup Company
- Chef de produit sénior Liebig
Boulogne Billancourt
2009 - 2013
Campbell Soup Company
- Category Manager
Boulogne Billancourt
2005 - 2009
Campbell Soup Company
- Responsable Trade Marketing
Boulogne Billancourt
2004 - 2005
LORENZ BAHLSEN SNACKS France
- Responsable Trade marketing
1999 - 2004
LORENZ BAHLSEN SNACKS France
- Chef de secteur en GMS
1997 - 1999
Formations
ESCEM (Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et De Management)
Tours / Poitiers
1994 - 1997
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale IUT TECH de CO
Quimper
1992 - 1994
MKT/Vente
Réseau
Anne-Gaëlle MORVAN
Anne-Laure BELLINI
Caroline CARLICCHI
Emmanuel LOUZIER
Frédéric FRANCES
Jean-Christophe COENE
Jean-Luc JERBILLET
Nathalie FOUQUET
Philippe ROGET