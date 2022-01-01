Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Karine MICHOT
Ajouter
Karine MICHOT
!
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Le Comptoir de la pierre
- Gérante
2011 - maintenant
Novajardin
- Responsable secteur region Centre
Marseille
2009 - 2011
commune de FEINGS
- Maire
2008 - maintenant
VERNA
- COMMERCIALE
2008 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Baptiste LOUAPRE
Bertrand BAUER
Clea ANTHONY
Emmanuelle ROBIN
Jocelyn LE CHEVILLIER
Juan Miguel VELASCO
Lionsclub BLOIS
Pascal BOUREAU
Patrick OBLIGIS