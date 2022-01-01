Retail
Karine MONTOURCY
SAINT PAUL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
CONSEIL INVEST 34
- Principal de Copropriété & Responsable Comptable Syndic
2005 - 2015
CICO IMMOBILIER
- Assistante de Copropriété & Comptable Syndic
1999 - 2005
TAGERIM
- Comptable Syndic
Paris
1996 - 1999
Formations
Lycée BAHUET
Brive La Gaillarde
1995 - 1996
Baccalauréat G2 Comptabilité Gestion
Lycée Danton
Brive La Gaillarde
1994 - 1996
BTS Comptabilité Gestion
Réseau
Christian AKEB