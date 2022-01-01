Retail
Karine MOREL
Karine MOREL
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
Consort NT
- Assistante de Gestion
Paris
2005 - maintenant
Facturation clients, suivi des encaissements, gestion des congés, notes de frais, rapports d'activités des consultants
Formations
Académie De L'Entreprise
Valence
1999 - 2001
BTS ASSISTANTE DE GESTION PME / PMI
GESTION
Université Grenoble 3 Stendhal
Grenoble
1994 - 1998
LICENCE SCIENCES DU LANGAGE
Lycée Barthélemy De Laffemas
Valence
1990 - 1994
BACCALAUREAT SERIE L (anciennement A2)
Réseau
Aloïs CARTON
Christophe DELCROIX
David RENAUDIN
François LAVOINE
Jérémy BEAURAIN
Jérôme COUSTURES
Mickaël SYLVESTRE
Morgane LE ROUX