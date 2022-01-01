Karine MOUSSOUNI

Entreprises
EUROCOPTER
- International HR Project Manager
2010 - maintenant
HR Coordination to support key cooperation & ramp up project between parent company & subsidiaries (at present time: France / Brazil)
EADS - Australian Aerospace - Brisbane (Australia)
- HR Organizational Manager
2009 - maintenant
EADS - Eurocopter Spain - Albacete (Spain)
- Talent Management, Compensations & Benefits & HR International
2007 - 2009
Ensures the coordination and implementation of HR Development, Compensation & Benefits, International tools, processes & policies in Eurocopter Spain, on behalf of the mother Company.
Responsible to implement actions and tools to support growth and development of seniors managers and talents in Eurocopter Spain.
Contributes to HR Internationalization of the company.
EADS - Eurocopter Division - Marignane (France)
- HR Compensations & Benefits Project Manager
2004 - 2007
Implementation of C&B integrated tools & processes (Job Evaluation & Management by Objectives, Salary survey)for Executives & Senior Manager populations. Support to Career & Promotion policy implementation.
EADS - Eurocopter Division - Marignane (France)
- Employment & Competencies Specialist
2002 - 2004
Contribute to the definition and management of employment and competencies Policy for the Group through a Project called "Employment & Competencies Propspective", in order to identify the Core Competencies at the Company Level, and set a strategy of development of individual competencies.
