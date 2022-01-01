Menu

Karine MOUSSOUNI

MARSEILLE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EUROCOPTER - International HR Project Manager

    2010 - maintenant HR Coordination to support key cooperation & ramp up project between parent company & subsidiaries (at present time: France / Brazil)

  • EADS - Australian Aerospace - Brisbane (Australia) - HR Organizational Manager

    2009 - maintenant

  • EADS - Eurocopter Spain - Albacete (Spain) - Talent Management, Compensations & Benefits & HR International

    2007 - 2009 Ensures the coordination and implementation of HR Development, Compensation & Benefits, International tools, processes & policies in Eurocopter Spain, on behalf of the mother Company.

    Responsible to implement actions and tools to support growth and development of seniors managers and talents in Eurocopter Spain.
    Contributes to HR Internationalization of the company.

  • EADS - Eurocopter Division - Marignane (France) - HR Compensations & Benefits Project Manager

    2004 - 2007 Implementation of C&B integrated tools & processes (Job Evaluation & Management by Objectives, Salary survey)for Executives & Senior Manager populations. Support to Career & Promotion policy implementation.

  • EADS - Eurocopter Division - Marignane (France) - Employment & Competencies Specialist

    2002 - 2004 Contribute to the definition and management of employment and competencies Policy for the Group through a Project called "Employment & Competencies Propspective", in order to identify the Core Competencies at the Company Level, and set a strategy of development of individual competencies.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau