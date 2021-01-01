Menu

Karine PARETI

  • Responsable Communication
  • TOUPARGEL
  • Responsable Communication

CIVRIEUX D'AZERGUES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TOUPARGEL - Responsable Communication

    Communication | Civrieux-d'Azergues (69380) 2008 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel