Kathy KABEYA

Quality-driven and client-focused professional with extensive experience in program/project planning and management and implementing strategies for risk mitigation.

Adept at developing/performing well in rapidly changing environments. I am skilled in planning/coordinating large scale operational activities of mufti-faceted programs. I have demonstrated success in evaluating/developing policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines based on risk assessment and proven track record of strategising planning techniques and maintaining quality assurance, a proven track record of developing/implementing strategic improvements, increasing program progress, mitigating potential risks, and formulating leading-edge management plans. Adept at preparing and controlling budget with a focus on cost reduction.