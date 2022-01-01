Retail
Kevin DENOIX
Kevin DENOIX
Le Havre
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Logeo Seine
- Responsable SI Infrastructure
Le Havre
2021 - maintenant
Logeo Seine
- Chef de Projet IT - Applications Métiers et transformation digitale
Le Havre (76600)
2018 - 2021
Domaine Sylvain Pataille
- Alternant BTS Viticulture Oenologie
Marsannay-la-Côte (21160)
2016 - 2018
MACSF
- Ingénieur Système et Responsable de domaines applicatifs
LA DÉFENSE
2011 - 2016
Informatique CDC
- Ingénieur Systèmes et Infrastructures IT
Arcueil
2008 - 2011
Hewlett Packard
- Ingénieur Systèmes et Infrastructures IT
Barcelonne (26120)
2006 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra MALAK (NÉE DUDOUET)
Antoine QUENET
Caroline SOLIGNAC
Elvire DE CHALUS
Emmanuel CASTELLANI
Lucile FROSSARD
Valentin NAPOLI
Yann MEUNIER
Yann ROZES
