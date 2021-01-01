Menu

Kévin PITTET

En résumé

Direction commerciale
Gestion / Développement réseaux de distribution B2B

Entreprises

  • French Boat Market - FBM - Directeur commercial

    2019 - maintenant

  • Kone - Key Account Manager

    2015 - 2019

  • Metsä Tissue GmbH - Key Account Manager

    2009 - 2014 Metsä Tissue GmbH

  • STR - Manager

    2007 - 2008

  • Salvium - Gérant

    2003 - 2006

Formations

Réseau