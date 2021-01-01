Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Kévin PITTET
Ajouter
Kévin PITTET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Direction commerciale
Gestion / Développement réseaux de distribution B2B
Entreprises
French Boat Market - FBM
- Directeur commercial
2019 - maintenant
Kone
- Key Account Manager
2015 - 2019
Metsä Tissue GmbH
- Key Account Manager
2009 - 2014
Metsä Tissue GmbH
STR
- Manager
2007 - 2008
Salvium
- Gérant
2003 - 2006
Formations
IAE Aix Graduate School Of Management
Aix En Provence
2012 - 2013
Executive MBA
EQUIS & AMBA accredited
Leading Change, People & Innovation
• Global strategy.
• Key leadership challenges.
• Change and cross-cultural challenges.
• M&A and ICT management.
• Global marketing.
• Business development.
IAE
Aix En Provence
2002 - 2003
Master Management Financier International
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis
Valbonne
1999 - 2002
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas ASSAS
Melun
1998 - 1999
Economie
Réseau
Benoit HIRSZOWSKI
Bernadette MILERS
Christophe ROY DE LACHAISE
Geoffroy DE SAINT POL
Géraldine CARBONNE CAILLENS
Jean-François PETIT
Jean-Michel DEROUET
Philippe BOHANNE
Thomas BERGERE
Vincent JAUDOUIN