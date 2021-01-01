Kevin VISCONTE

Graduated from TBS TOULOUSE BUSINESS SCHOOL (France) and ASTON BUSINESS SCHOOL (UK).



I acquired within my studies and my professional experiences knowledge of project management, client satisfaction, product marketing and CRM and communication both online and offline.

I like challenges, and team work.



Mes compétences :

Customer Relationship Management

Customer Journeys

eLearning

Futures Operations

Pricing

Analytics

Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management

Google Analytics

Marketing Communications

Sales

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint