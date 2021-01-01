Kevin VISCONTE

Menu

Graduated from TBS TOULOUSE BUSINESS SCHOOL (France) and ASTON BUSINESS SCHOOL (UK).

I acquired within my studies and my professional experiences knowledge of project management, client satisfaction, product marketing and CRM and communication both online and offline.
I like challenges, and team work.

Customer Relationship Management
Customer Journeys
eLearning
Futures Operations
Pricing
Analytics
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management
Google Analytics
Marketing Communications
Sales
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint

  • Groupement Les Mousquetaires - Chargé de Mission - Graduate Program

    Marketing | Bondoufle (91070) 2020 - maintenant

  • LABEYRIE FINE FOODS - Assistant CRM & Communication

    2019 - 2020 Mise en œuvre des actions de communication - RS et CRM
    Gestion des influenceurs, événements, collaboration agences et prestataires
    Suivi des KPI et analyse des résultats - Amélioration des documents de suivi
    Mise en place du programme CRM « Maison Foody » et gestion des équipes internes
    Campagnes Noël 2019 - Organisation d'une soirée événementielle

  • FORD MOTOR COMPANY - Assistant Chef de Produit

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Mise en place outils de communication clients (site, configurateur/tarifs, brochures)
    Réalisation des supports de vente (présentations, modules e-learning) pour réseau
    Elaboration des grilles tarifaires véhicules - Lancements 4 véhicules
    Aide à la définition du pricing des gammes actuelles et futures - Veille
    Gestion du parc presse (40 véhicules), échanges produits avec la concurrence

  • FORD MOTOR COMPANY - Assistant CRM & Communication 360°

    Paris 2017 - 2017 Elaboration de 2 campagnes de communication nationales 360° - Gestion OOH, Digital et E-mailing marketing
    Analyse des résultats - Pré et Post tests OOH, Taux de conversion offline et online
    Suivi hebdomadaire auprès du réseau et concessionnaires - trafic atelier local, suivi campagnes e-mailing et mailing locales
    Mise en place 1 rapport global KPIs - chemin de conversion / parcours client online
    Analytics
    Mapping des opérations, veille concurrentielle

  • TOYOTA MOTOR CORP - Assistant Relation Client

    2016 - 2016 Analyse de la satisfaction client - Gestion systèmes qualité et call center
    Création et présentation de parcours clients (plus de 100, physiques et digitaux)
    Suivi réseau et interface entre les forces de terrain, les partenaires et le siège
    Elaboration du reporting Sales hebdomadaire destiné aux forces de vente

  • ASSOCIATION TBCOOK - Bénévole

    2015 - 2016 Organisation d'événements culinaires
    Gestion du budget
    Mise en place de cours de cuisine

  • EPICERIE SOLIDAIRE CAP CENTRE - CAP Centre

    2015 - 2016 EPICERIE SOLIDAIRE
    Accueil et orientation des bénéficiaires
    Commandes et réception marchandises

  • Aston Business School (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 2018 - 2019 MSc Strategic Marketing Management

    Double diplôme
    MSc Strategic Marketing Management

  • Toulouse Business School

    Toulouse 2015 - 2019 MSc International Management

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Albret (Saint Germain En Laye

    Saint Germain En Laye (8) 2012 - 2015 Classe Préparatoire

    Classe préparatoire aux grandes écoles de commerce ECS

  • Lycée Louis De Broglie

    Marly Le Roi 2012 - 2012 Baccalauréat

    Série Scientifique, option Maths, Mention Bien

