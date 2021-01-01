Kevin VISCONTE

Graduated from TBS TOULOUSE BUSINESS SCHOOL (France) and ASTON BUSINESS SCHOOL (UK).
I acquired within my studies and my professional experiences knowledge of project management, client satisfaction, product marketing and CRM and communication both online and offline.
I like challenges, and team work.
Mes compétences :
Customer Relationship Management
Customer Journeys
eLearning
Futures Operations
Pricing
Analytics
Budgets & Budgeting > Budget Management
Google Analytics
Marketing Communications
Sales
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
