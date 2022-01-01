Khalid AIT HAMMOU

Oil industry has always interested me, fascinated by its influence on economics and aware of the energetic challenges it faces. My professional experience includes several positions as Product Design, Marketing and R&D Engineer in different world-class companies. Through several technical projects, I gained unique insights into international business, cultural differences and acquired professional skills such as reliability, autonomy, ability to work in a team and under time pressure.



My specialty is static & rotating equipments and their interaction with petroleum products including tribology, lubrication and maintenance. At my core, I am an active listener with the ability to quickly learn and analyze a situation, the pros and cons, the potential risk, and present my findings to clients.



I have successfully participated and/or led projects dealing with mechanical, research & development and marketing issues.



Mes compétences :

Conception

Tribologie

Catia

Mécanicien

CAO

Automobile

Logistique

Aéronautique

Combustion

Pétrole