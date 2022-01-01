Menu

Khalid AIT HAMMOU

COURBEVOIE

En résumé

Oil industry has always interested me, fascinated by its influence on economics and aware of the energetic challenges it faces. My professional experience includes several positions as Product Design, Marketing and R&D Engineer in different world-class companies. Through several technical projects, I gained unique insights into international business, cultural differences and acquired professional skills such as reliability, autonomy, ability to work in a team and under time pressure.

My specialty is static & rotating equipments and their interaction with petroleum products including tribology, lubrication and maintenance. At my core, I am an active listener with the ability to quickly learn and analyze a situation, the pros and cons, the potential risk, and present my findings to clients.

I have successfully participated and/or led projects dealing with mechanical, research & development and marketing issues.

Mes compétences :
Conception
Tribologie
Catia
Mécanicien
CAO
Automobile
Logistique
Aéronautique
Combustion
Pétrole

Entreprises

  • Total - Research and Development Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - maintenant Automotive Lubricants - Passenger Car Motor Oil Development - Team Manager

  • Total - Research and Development Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2016 Engine Test Engineer - Lubricants & Fuels Development
    In charge of developing new test bench methods for engines & vehicles, managing a team of technicians, contributing to technical partnerships and exchange programs with Car Manufacturers, Standards Organizations…

  • EDF R&D - Research and Development Engineer

    CLAMART 2009 - 2009 6-month "Final Year" internship - Acoustic and Mechanical Analyses Department
    Feasibility evaluation of a new balancing method of steam turbine rotors on Turbo‐Alternator Groups (GTA): Feasibility study, vibration & thermal calculus on an industrial line shafts, tests on EDF/R&D rotor test rig

  • Total - Product Marketing Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2010 16-month appreticeship at Total Lubricants - Industry & Specialties
    Development of a new product range for industrial chain lubrication: Product Benchmark, Chain Technology Scouting, Study of target markets, Construction of a typical range and of a recommendation‐making help tool, Customer technical assistance & test monitoring

  • Renault - Product Design Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 6‐month “Research & Design” internship - Design Office
    Development of a new vibratory Component Bench validating engine exhaust face & line (mechanical durability under increased thermal and mechanical stresses): Functional Needs Analysis, Feasibility Study, Examination of Automotive Service provider proposals, Correlation Calculus...

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Pétroles Et Moteurs IFP school

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2010 Master's degree

    Energy & Products - IFP School is part of the French Institute of Petroleum, world‐class research center
    Master’s degree “Energy and Products”: applied graduate program specialized in Petroleum Products and Engines

  • Institut Supérieur Mécanique

    Saint Ouen 2006 - 2009 Master's degree

    Mechanical engineering - One of France’s leading Engineering School
    General engineering courses – Curriculum leading to a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering comprising two Majors which aim at meeting two requirements:
    • Managerial skills for executive engineering,
    • Advanced skills in energy & mechanical structures

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Preparatory School

    Advanced & Applied Physics, Engineering Science & Chemistry - 2‐year scientific and highly selective preparation for the national competitive exam to enter French “Grandes Ecoles”
    Majors in Advanced & Applied Physics, Engineering Science & Chemistry

