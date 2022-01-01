Khalid AIT L

Oriental Group is able to offer cosmetic Argan oil and food Argan in bulk or packaged, as well as products of oriental Hammam and care: argan oil,

black soap, natural soap, Rasul, kassa glove, floral waters (rose, lavender, jasmine) ... Only for professionals, we supply major retailers in Europe,

Spa and Hammam and supermarket and most of the Argan oil Amazon seller according to Amazon Fulfillment rules.



All our Argan oil has been certified organic IMC and USDA and meet this end, international standards of quality extra virgin argan oil 100% organic product.



Feel free to contact us for any information (production process etc ...).



Tel: 00212 524335449

MOB: 00212 600604387

Fax: 00212 524457961

Website : http://www.group-oriental.com

http://facebook.com/orientalgroup

http://twitter.com/orientalgroup