Khalid BIDOU

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Macanders - Executive Search

    PARIS 2018 - maintenant

  • Buyin - RH Generaliste

    2017 - 2018

  • Louis Vuitton - RH Generaliste

    Paris 2016 - 2017

  • Robert Walters France - Chargé de recherche

    My missions :

    • Candidates search and qualification, identification of specific profiles, participation in Client/Candidate interviews in close collaboration with consultants
    • In total charge of the trainee recruitment
    • Commercial prospection, market studies, sourcing, headhunting
    • Working for 4 main Divisions: Finance/ HealthCare/ Engineering/ Sales & Marketing

Formations

  • Kedge Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2015 - 2018 Spécialisation en Ressources Humaines avec une appétence pour les nouvelles pratiques de management.
    J'ai pu suivre plusieurs cours tel que :
    - Management Opérationnel avancé de la GRH,
    - Human Resource Management,
    - International Human Resource Management,
    - Management d'équipe et gestion de la diversité,
    - Nouvelles pratiques du management,
    - Compétences, Bilan des compétences,
    -

