Khalid BIDOU

Robert Walters France
- Chargé de recherche
Paris
2016 - 2016
My missions :
• Candidates search and qualification, identification of specific profiles, participation in Client/Candidate interviews in close collaboration with consultants
• In total charge of the trainee recruitment
• Commercial prospection, market studies, sourcing, headhunting
• Working for 4 main Divisions: Finance/ HealthCare/ Engineering/ Sales & Marketing